Blake Shelton Gave Gwen Stefani a Mullet During This Silly Styling Video: "Perfect!"

The country king donned an alter ego to help Stefani get dressed for The Voice's Season 17 finale.

The Devil wears... a mullet? Blake Shelton was hailed far and wide for bringing big laughs to The Voice, and in a throwback episode highlight, he had his loving wife and red chair colleague, Gwen Stefani, fighting laughs thanks to his style tips.

Amid the Season 17 finale of The Voice, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes clip from Stefani's dressing room that featured an impromptu pop-in from Shelton. As Stefani scoured the racks for the perfect outfit — something that screamed "high fashion" — Shelton appeared almost out of thin air to help his wife in her time of need. Wearing a slick, tailored fit paired with plenty of accessories and a cool pair of sunglasses, it was clear Shelton had put his Vogue hat on for the high-pressure task of joining Stefani's glam squad.

"Did somebody say fashion?" Shelton asked while entering with grand effect, surprising Stefani with his hyper-groomed look.

Applauded for her immaculate fashion sense, Stefani asked if anyone had seen Shelton come in — she wasn't trying to roughen up her glimmering reputation. But Shelton had other plans; business in the front and party in the back.

Blake Shelton took over Gwen Stefani's glam with hilarious results

Shelton quickly got to work, rifling through Stefani's clothing racks with disdain while struggling to find the perfect fit. Shelton gave Miranda Priestly a run for her money as he meticulously scanned Stefani's archive and sketched different ideas to create a look worthy of a Season 17 finale. At last, Stefani showed Shelton a "cowboy-chic" outfit that struck his fancy.

"I love it," Shelton said, assessing Stefani head-to-toe as she struck a cute pose. "But it needs something."

After adding a pair of furry pants befitting a rodeo clown, Shelton still wasn't satisfied as he peered at her through a monocle (where did he get that?)

"It's good," Shelton told a hesitant Stefani. "I think it still needs one more thing."

Next thing you know, Shelton was fastening a wig on Stefani's head. "That's it," Shelton smiled. "That's it, perfect!"

While an incredulous Stefani rocked the mullet, the ensemble didn't exactly scream "high fashion" the way she envisioned. Stefani looks good in everything, but this was a bit of a reach for even Shelton.

"A mullet, Blake?" Stefani asked. "Really?"

"I know, you're going to bring it back," Shelton said with the utmost pride. "I'm so jealous."

"Can't we just try something more like holiday-themed?" Stefani asked, clinging to some normalcy in her absurd country get-up. "Something like that?"

Shelton's eye lit up. "Christmas couture, I love it!" Shelton agreed.

After putting Stefani in a series of ludicrous holiday-themed ensembles — "Fierce! I see cold, yet approachable" — Stefani realized she wasn't making much progress with her style assistant. Perhaps Shelton is a stronger partner than a trusted clothing companion?

In the end, Stefani decided to trust her gut on her style choices, surprising Shelton in a feathery blue mini dress and slick black boots.

"Let's try one more thing, Blake," Stefani announced while strutting for her man. "What do you think?"

"It looks just like my drawing!" Shelton exclaimed while holding up an elementary-level doodle of a woman wearing a scribble of a blue dress.

"Oh," Stefani deadpanned before preserving Shelton's artistic feelings. "Oh yeah, yeah! Yeah, I totally see what you're saying."

"Anyway, this is what I'm wearing," Stefani concluded before swiftly leaving the room. Just as she left, Shelton spotted a neglected Christmas tree star. Shelton shot up from his seat to chase her.

"Hey, wait!" Shelton called. "Wait, at least put the star on it!"

Married since 2021 after meeting on the set of The Voice, Shelton and Stefani are a red chair power couple. Their chemistry, both on and off screen, continues to delight, and their behind-the-scenes wardrobe snafu was no doubt a holiday treat for fans.