Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Try To Keep It Professional During Hilarious Interview

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Try To Keep It Professional During Hilarious Interview

Blake Shelton Says He'd Have a Much Different Job If He Wasn't a Country Star

From his impressive tenure as a Coach on The Voice to his many award-winning songs and his very first job as a roofer, Blake Shelton has certainly reached multi-hyphenate status. And, as it turns out, if his country music career hadn't taken off as it did, Shelton believes he'd still be building houses.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

These days, Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who've been married since 2021, make music together while spending time as a family on their Oklahoma ranch. And if that ranch should ever need new shingles, Shelton has some experience up his sleeve.

RELATED: Blake Shelton's Unique Middle Name Has a Sentimental Backstory

Blake Shelton revealed he'd be "roofin' houses" if he wasn't a country music star

During an interview with CBS This Morning, Gayle King asked Shelton what he'd be doing as a profession if he wasn't a musician. The country star revealed he'd be working with his hands.

"[I'd] probably still be roofin' houses. That's what I was doing before," Shelton answered.

"You know how to roof houses?" King asked

"Not anymore," Shelton responded. "I blocked that out of my mind. I'd have to relearn now."

In a 2018 video ahead of The Voice Season 15, Shelton revealed that roofing houses in Ada, Oklahoma was actually his first job. “I did it for two summers,” Shelton said before adding, “It made me want to be a country singer.”

Blake Shelton performing as part of the Shock'n Y' All Fall tour 2003 on August 30, 2003 at Shoreline Amphitheater, CA. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Fortunately for Shelton and his fans, he hasn't had to get back on a ladder since he made his debut in the country music scene in 2001 with the release of his hit single "Austin." Through the years, he's recorded 13 studio albums, opened a chain of Ole Red bars and restaurants, and served as a Coach on The Voice for a whopping 23 seasons.

RELATED: The Beautiful Story Behind Blake Shelton's First-Ever Hit, "Austin"

But long before Shelton was roofing or becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Shelton was singing at beauty pageants to get experience on stage.

“My mom would enter me in pageants, like literally pageants, so I could sing on the talent portion,” Shelton shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2020, adding that he would cover rock songs like Ted Nugent's "Cat Scratch Fever," which he said "didn’t go over well with the soccer moms in the audience."

How Blake Shelton impressed Gwen Stefani's family with his quick-thinking and trusty truck

While he might need a refresher to roof houses again, Shelton is a jack of all trades at his Oklahoman ranch, cutting fire wood, planting onions, and driving his Kubota RTV-X1130 long bed tractor. He's also quite handy with a truck; Shelton once impressed Stefani's family by pulling a tree out of the road, as the No Doubt frontwoman revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Gave Himself The Funniest Nickname While Riding His Tractor in Oklahoma

"I remember the first time I went to Oklahoma with my family — we are from Anaheim [California], we'd never seen even trees before — so we were like, 'Wow, this is crazy!'" Stefani told Kelly Clarkson during a November 2019 appearance on her talk show. "We're driving and Blake's in his truck, and there's a tree that had been blown down on the road and Blake gets out and he's like, 'All right,' and he gets in the back of the truck. He has a big chain and he pulls it out, he wraps it around the tree, and pulls ... My whole family's like, 'Oh my God! He's a man!'"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

Shelton also gave Jimmy Fallon some tips when the Saturday Night Live alum got his own pickup truck. "If you're gonna buy a truck, you gotta get some mud on it!" Shelton hilariously told Fallon during a 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show. "You gotta have dents in it, scratches, guts in the back! Like, yeah, corn and shovels."