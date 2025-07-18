Hearing the No Doubt singer's music gave the country star a crush all over again: "AND we've kissed!?"

Blake Shelton Had the Cutest Reaction to Gwen Stefani's Songs When They Got Together

Before Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani fell in love on The Voice, they lived in very different musical worlds.

While both arrived to NBC's competition reality show as superstars in the music industry, Shelton was firmly country while Stefani was frontwoman of ska punk-rock band No Doubt — two genres that don't often cross over. So when Shelton paid a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers in August 2016, less than a year after he began dating his now-wife, Seth Meyers wanted to know whether Shelton and Stefani appreciated each other's music.

Shelton explained to Meyers just how musically unfamiliar they were with each other's work when he and Stefani first got together.

"The difference is that she genuinely, like, outside of a couple of songs, really had to start learning [from the beginning], 'cause she's just not in that world," Shelton admitted. "And I didn't think I knew much of her music."

But on a drive to see his new love, Shelton realized how wrong he was.

Blake Shelton on realizing how many of Gwen Stefani's songs he knew: "AND we've kissed!?"

No Doubt had been churning out Top 40 hits since the mid '90s, but Shelton just didn't realize his girlfriend was responsible for so many bops until he turned on the radio on his way to pick her up from the airport in Oklahoma.

"I was flipping through XM radio, and I stopped on this song and I was like, 'That sounds like Gwen. What in the hell is this? Why don't I know this?'" Shelton told Meyers.

"And it was a song called 'It's My Life,' which was a huge record for them. And I'm going, 'Holy hell, I didn't know Gwen sang that song'," Shelton said, recounting how shocked and impressed he was. "I've always known 'Hey Baby.' I didn't know she sang that freakin' song. All these songs! It's like, 'Wow, that was you? AND we've kissed? Wow! That's amazing!'"

It sounded like Shelton got a crush on Stefani all over again in that moment — and at the top of his 2016 interview, he was still marveling at the fact that she was his girlfriend. "I still can't believe it," he told Meyers, joking, "I think she might have some vision problems."

Gwen Stefani had never heard of Blake Shelton before they met on The Voice

Shelton and Stefani initially became close while shooting Season 7 of The Voice in 2014. By the time Stefani returned to The Voice for Season 9 in 2015, the two were single and openly dating. They were engaged in October 2020. In August of 2020, Stefani revealed to Seth Meyers what she knew about Shelton before they met: Not much at all.

"I didn't know Blake Shelton existed before I went on that show," Stefani admitted. "It's inconceivable that we would even know each other and be friends, let alone do music together. But at the same time, it's like we have so many things that come together, and we're the same, even with music."

The couple got married on July 3, 2021 in a ceremony officiated by The Voice Host Carson Daly. They now enjoy a musically collaborative relationship and regularly duet with each other, and have released collabs including "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," "Nobody But You," "Happy Anywhere," "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," and "Hangin' On." They've also written songs about each other, including Stefani's 2024 song "Pretty."