Blake Shelton Reveals What Gwen Stefani Cooks That He'd Eat "For the Rest of My Life"

Blake Shelton might love a simple bag of Cheetos on his tour bus, but The Voice Coach alum knows he's in for a treat when Gwen Stefani spends the day cooking up one of his favorite dishes.

The county icon has long praised his wife's culinary skills, especially when it comes to Italian cuisine. The couple, who've been married since 2021, cook a lot at their Oklahoma ranch with Stefani's three children: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. "Everything is a reason to get together and cook," Shelton told The Good Dish about marrying into an Italian family. "It's so much fun ... look, I love to eat, they look to cook, and everything works out. I feel like I'm a good sous chef for her."

Shelton has shared that he especially loves when Stefani makes lasagna, a dish he said he could eat for "the rest of my life."

Blake Shelton's favorite meal Gwen Stefani cooks "takes her all day" to make

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

During a May 2025 episode of the Country Heat Weekly podcast, Shelton revealed Stefani does most of the cooking in their home and his favorite meal she cooks is a labor of love.

"Man, she's really good at anything Italian," Shelton said. "But my favorite is probably lasagna. That's one of those things it takes her all day, like, it's an all day thing, you know? And I would eat that for the rest of my life."

Shelton added that Stefani also loves to make homemade pizza from scratch. "[She] makes the dough, the dough rises, separates it ... all in the pizza oven. Like she really does this stuff for real," he shared on Country Heat Weekly before jokingly asking, "Who does that?"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make a timpano pasta dome every Christmas

During their relationship, Stefani and Shelton started a holiday tradition of making a famously labor-intensive baked Italian dish — a timpano pasta dome. “When Blake came into the picture, I started doing Christmas, and we tried and we did this thing called a timpano dome,” Stefani told KOST 103.5 in 2021 interview. “It’s basically almost like a lasagna, but it’s baked inside of a dough.”

And it looks deliciously decadent. In 2023, the couple shared a video of how they put together their annual timpano, which included making homemade dough and sauce followed by layering stuffed pasta and cheese inside.

Shelton elaborated on the intricate process in a 2024 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It's like this thing where you put all these different layers of pastas. So there will be like a red sauce, and then like an Alfredo, and then some other bullcrap, and then some cheese," Shelton hilariously detailed, adding that when you can finally cut into the dome, "there's heaven inside of there."

While a pasta dome has become a tried-and-true tradition for their family, not every dish has been a winner.

In a 2023 interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shelton recalled how his stepsons made a Thanksgiving turkey with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. "We really get into the holidays," he said. "Me and the kids, they all watch TikTok and all the stuff, and so they see people making these weird turkeys, ya know? So, like a couple of years ago we had to make a Flamin' Hot Cheetos turkey. You like grind up the Cheetos and you put it on the turkey and then you make the turkey ... There's really no point to it."