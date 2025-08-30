Blake Shelton Defended His Mullet After Jimmy Fallon's Surprise Pic Reveal: "Shut Up!"

Fallon had Shelton cackling over the throwback hairdo that had The Tonight Show crowd roaring.

Blake Shelton found himself in the middle of a hilarious head-to-head with Jimmy Fallon after he joined the host for an April 2017 episode of The Tonight Show.

It's safe to say The Voice icon was caught off guard after Fallon flashed him a photo of Shelton's long, early-career mullet. What made the reveal even better was the source — Fallon plucked it from his wife Gwen Stefani's viral social media post of the retro picture. Fallon pulled out the big reveal after Shelton spoke about Fallon's rollercoaster experience at Universal Orlando.

“You know what I wanna see?" Fallon asked Shelton. "Who I want to see on that ride with their hair blowing in the wind? It's this Blake Shelton, you know this guy?"

Fallon then showed Shelton the throwback, in which he's repping a grown-out mullet and smiling ear to ear. From the silky curls to the majestic length, Shelton's mullet was a quick crowd-pleaser.

"What in the world?" Fallon asked as the crowd went insane.

Lacking any shame with the hairstyle, Shelton took a bow in front of the frenzied audience as Fallon's band began pretending to play him off.

Blake Shelton joked he had a mullet because it was "cheaper just to get half a haircut"

Blake Shelton during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 4 Episode 126 on April 4, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

After Shelton took his seat, he quickly defended his fashion choices to Fallon. "Hey, we’re not in New York City anymore, people like the mullet," Shelton insisted. "People like it."

Fallon then showered Shelton with questions about the iconic photo. "When was this, and how did it happen, and why?" Fallon interrogated. "And when did you get rid of it?"

"I think it was cheaper just to get half a haircut back then," Shelton joked, getting a big chuckle from the crowd. "Just cut what you can."

"I don't know," Fallon hedged.

"It was cool back then, shut up!" Shelton laughed. "You know that, everybody knows [the mullet] was cool back then."

Once Shelton's mullet had everyone raving, Fallon got in on the joke himself by pulling out a photo from his Weekend Update years on Saturday Night Live, where he, too, had sported a mullet.

"Is this cool?" Fallon asked as Shelton cackled at the throwback.

"Just the worst," Shelton teased. "I can’t believe you made it."

Jimmy Fallon's long history with mullets

Jimmy Fallon during “Thank You Notes” on The Tonight Show Starring Episode 2020 on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The Tonight Show host has never shied away from bringing back old photos, and mullets have popped up in his past more than once. In January 2021, Fallon shared a throwback photo of himself at 15 on Instagram, where he was repping the business-in-front, party-in-back hairstyle.

Fallon captioned the post, "When I was 15, my best friends were stand up, a jukebox ... and apparently a pizza delivery guy. Not much has changed."

Fans flooded the comments section, calling out the hairstyle as a true relic of its time. According to TODAY, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen even clocked the throwback hairstyle, commenting on Fallon's post: "And ... a mullet???"

