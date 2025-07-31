Why Blake Shelton Was Surprised with Calamari at 8 A.M.: "Hope You're Hungry, Buddy"

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton Try To Keep It Professional During Hilarious Interview

The country star revealed on The Voice that he likes to "indulge" in the seafood dish after ordering it for the first time on prom night.

Blake Shelton is known to snack on a bag of Cheetos while he's on tour, and loves a simple homemade cheese dip. But the country legend also has a rather surprising rider request: calamari. So when The Voice Coach alum was delivered a massive bowl of fried squid at 8 o'clock in the morning, he happily chowed down.

Carson Daly surprised Blake Shelton with morning calamari on TODAY

In May 2025, Shelton appeared on TODAY to talk about his marriage to Gwen Stefani and his 13th studio album, For Recreational Use Only, in addition to performing his new song "Texas." But before any of that happened, Carson Daly — who was away from the TODAY studio hosting The Voice — surprised his friend with a big bowl of morning calamari.

"[Daly] couldn't be here today because he's busy hosting The Voice on the west coast. But I hear he sent me a special message," Shelton said to the camera, cueing TODAY to "just play it."

"Hey buddy, sorry I'm not here, I wanted to be there for you on this huge day. But we've got another little TV show out in California called The Voice. Heard of it? Think it bought you a helicopter," Daly joked in a pretaped video, making Shelton burst out laughing.

"But before you head outside, Blake, there's something I'd like to share about you that people don't know," Daly continued. "Much in the same way that Van Halen famously wanted to have M&Ms backstage, you too have a bit of a demand, and I want you to feel right at home today."

"Oh, my God! What is this?" Shelton said as a bowl was placed in front of him. "Is that calamari? Oh wow!"

"I hope you're hungry buddy," Daly's message continued. "Because we all know, at least I do, that you cannot do anything without your fried calamari."

"This is like doughnut calamari!" Shelton told the TODAY co-hosts.

Shelton later posed with his coveted bowl of calamari just before he took the stage to perform his song "Texas" as part of TODAY's 2025 Citi Concert Series.

"Carson Daly told us Blake Shelton always requests an order of calamari on his rider, so it was only right that we got him one this morning for his Citi Concert!" TODAY captioned a TikTok video showing the country star holding his bowl of 8 a.m. calamari.

Blake Shelton "demanded" calamari on The Voice set

During his tenure on The Voice, Shelton made sure there was calamari on set.

"People don't realize that during your run on this show you demanded — rock stars have rider lists and it's usually champagne and blue M&Ms. Yours is calamari," Daly, who worked with Shelton on The Voice for 23 seasons, told the "God's Country" singer in a behind-the-scenes video. "And we've all had to suffer. It's not like it's in your trailer, it's the food we must all consume."

Shelton then explained that he's always thought of calamari as a luxury after he first ordered the dish for the first time at Olive Garden on his senior prom night.

"I drove with my date to Oklahoma City to an Olive Garden and it was the first I ever heard or seen calamari. I remember people at the table saying, 'That's fancy, holy cow,'" Shelton recalled to Daly.

"So in my mind, still now a hundred years later, it's like, 'How can I really indulge?'" Shelton joked. "'I'm gonna demand calamari, they're never gonna be able to find that.'"