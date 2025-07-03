The Best Performances from Season 27 Finalist RENZO | The Voice | NBC

During an appearance on Hot Ones, The Maroon 5 frontman revealed a hilarious prank his Voice bestie once pulled on him.

Why Blake Shelton Got Adam Levine a $5,000 "Teacup" Pig for His Wife Behati Prinsloo

Never trust Blake Shelton when it comes to farm animals.

During a new July 3 episode of Hot Ones, The Voice's Adam Levine told the story of how his frenemy played the ultimate prank on him revolving around a pet pig. Levine's story is a cautionary tale — but hilarious nonetheless. During his appearance, as soon as Shelton's name was brought up, the Maroon 5 lead singer dove right into it:

"He kind of played a prank on me with a pig once," Levine explained. "My now-wife, then-brand new girlfriend, said she really wanted a teacup pig."

(A teacup pig, also known as a mini-pig or micropig, is a domesticated pet that stays unusually small.)

"And I didn't know what that was… and so I asked Blake, 'What's a teacup pig?' and he's like, 'I'll get you teacup pig, give me five grand,'" Levine continued, doing an ever-so-brief impression of his buddy.

As it turns out, Shelton made good on his promise — and before Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, knew what hit them, they were the proud owners of a brand-new baby pig.

However, the story doesn't end there, and Levine made a desperate plea to anyone watching.

"Please don't get a pig," he warned. "They scream and squeal if you don't pay attention to them, they scream and squeal if you do. It probably lasted three weeks and then we were like, 'We can't live with this pig anymore,' so we had to give it to a little girl on a farm."

Levine and Prinsloo still wanted to know their temporary pet was in good hands, so they arranged for the new owner to send photo updates of the little pig from time to time.

"We're like, 'Send us pictures, we can't wait to not be responsible for this animal anymore, just show us pictures,'" he recalled. "She sends us a picture six months later and the pig is like 400 pounds."

Whoops — looks like Shelton didn't set the happy couple up with an actual teacup pig at all. Levine, predictably, was not amused.

"I'm like, 'Blake, bro $5,000 for a pig that wasn't a teacup pig?" he said.

Shelton had an on-brand response, however:

"You're an idiot — there's no such thing as a teacup pig, you dumbass."

Ultimately, Levine confessed that he was impressed by the effectiveness of Shelton's shenanigans.

"That was a pretty good prank he played on me," he admitted.

We don't know what was the better prank — Shelton buying Levine and his wife a normal pig or tricking him into believing teacup pigs don't exist.

Adam Levine talks about toeing the line with Blake Shelton

During an April 28 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Levine spoke about the never-ending volleys of good-natured jabs he and Shelton frequently send each other's way. Their time together as Voice Coaches was marked by endless verbal barbs that had countless fans wondering if the two men even liked each other.

Levine confessed that at one point, the stars had to set some ground rules for their constant bickering.

"We had a really specific moment where we were in each other's trailers," Levine explained. "I was like, 'Hey, is there ever too far? Is there a 'too far' for you? Is there an 'over the line' for you?'"

Thankfully, both stars discovered they were on the same page.

"And he's like, 'Buddy, you hit me as hard as you want. You will never go too hard,'" Levine revealed. "And I think he pretty much stayed true to that."