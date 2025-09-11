The Birmingham Youth Choir Put a Gospel Spin on This EDM Classic: "I've Been Healed"

The group have advanced to the next round of Season 20 competition after earning America's Vote.

In 1998, Fatboy Slim's "Praise You" used worship to create a catchy and memorable love song. So why not the reverse?

How to Watch Watch America's Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

For their Quarterfinal performance on Season 20 of America's Got Talent, the Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir took "Praise You" and reworked it into a gospel number, making the lyrics literally about praising a higher power, and the result was a church-pop song that any listener — religious or not — could feel lift their spirit.

In matching colorful jerseys, the choir sang in perfect harmony, delivering what Judge Sofía Vergara calling "the feel-good moment of the show." She pointed out that it was "so clever what you guys did with that song" and predicted that America would vote for the likable group.

RELATED: The Winners and Eliminations After AGT 20 America's Vote: Quarterfinals Round 4

The gambit seems to have paid off, as the group were voted into the week's Top 3 by America, advancing them to the Semifinal. And fans of all backgrounds declared they'd connected with the music. "I'm not religious and I don't go to church, but it feels like I'm in church listening to those gospel choirs that gets you up your feet!" wrote one commenter on YouTube.

The Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 16 “Quarterfinals 4". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Another echoed the same sentiment, writing, "There's a point where for people like me, I'm not even religious and I don't believe in church, but they made me feel for something greater than myself just with a song and that is everything."

The Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir "healed" Howie Mandel

"Can I be honest with you? I have been healed!" joked Howie Mandel, claiming divine intervention after the song. "That was fantastic. That’s called lighting up the room, lighting up the sky. That’s what a great choir should do," added Simon Cowell.

In typical Mel B. fashion, the Judge gave her own unique, roundabout compliment, telling the group, "I just wanna say, you took me down the street, you took me into a garage, you took me up the stairs, down the stairs, but most importantly you took me to church, yes."

The Birmingham Youth Fellowship Choir and Terry Crews appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 17 “Quarterfinals 4 Results". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

RELATED: Who Howie Mandel Chose for His Live Golden Buzzer During AGT's Last Quarterfinal Show

The choir's director, Akheem Lee, was equally pleased with how it went, saying, "I feel amazing. I feel like we really represented our singing well and we represented our father in heaven well." His happiness was well-earned and only grew the next evening when he and the rest of his singers found out that they'd made the Top Three and would be moving forward to the Semifinal!