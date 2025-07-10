Bill Murray's Superman Hosted The Hulk and Ant-Man in SNL's "Superhero Party"

Life with Superman may sound like a breeze, but sometimes you'd rather hang out with someone a little less...dull.

In Season 4 of Saturday Night Live, Margot Kidder took a break from playing Lois Lane in the movies to play the beloved journalist in a sketch when she hosted on March 17, 1979. The Superman film starring Kidder and Christopher Reeves premiered in 1978, so SNL took the opportunity to stage a full DC/Marvel crossover in "Superhero Party."

In a dual role, Bill Murray first plays Superman to Kidder's Lois, with the married couple hosting a party for all their superhero friends. The entire Season 4 cast shows up to the function: Guests include The Flash (Dan Akroyd) and his friend Beverly (Gilda Radner), Superman's sometime love interest Lana Lang (Jane Curtin), The Hulk (John Belushi in so much green makeup), and The Hulk's girlfriend Cookie (Laraine Newman).

Even Ant-Man (Garrett Morris) shows up, in addition to a slew of supes played by extras. The Thing, Spider-Man, Spider-Woman, and The Thing all show up, along with the Invisible Girl, whose prescense provides some great joke opportunities.

Cast member Garret Morris played Ant-Man — and made a cameo in Paul Rudd's movie years later

Lois hasn't worked out why Superman and Clark Kent have never met, plus she's getting a bit tired of her boring husband, who keeps ruining surprises with his X-ray vision. She's mostly concerned with whether her friend Clark will show up so that she can vent to him.

Meanwhile, the superheroes mingle. Hulk accidentally interrupts the Invisible Girl in the bathroom, while Ant-Man gets absolutely roasted by Flash and Hulk for his very silly powers.

The show couldn't have predicted that Ant-Man would get his very own film franchise 36 years later, starring SNL Five-Timer Paul Rudd. And in a bit of sweet callback to Ant-Man's torment in this sketch — and an homage to the fact that Morris was the first person to play the then-obscure character onscreen — Morris appears as a taxi driver in the 2015 movie.

Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder both poked fun at Superman on Saturday Night Live

Margot Kidder starred in four Superman films total alongside Reeve, and Reeve himself hosted SNL on April 6, 1985.

In the memorable "Superman Auditions," Reeve played himself in a sketch that put him up against two other actors (Season 10 cast members Gary Kroeger and Rich Hall) in final auditions for Superman. Jim Belushi played director Richard Donner while Julia Louis-Dreyfus played Rachel, the casting assistant. And let's just say it was an unusual, superheroic casting process.

Watch Christopher Reeve in Saturday Night Live's "Superman Auditions" below.