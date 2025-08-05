Where Is Bill Hader's Dancing Meme GIF From? Watch "Alan," SNL's Unaired Sketch

That dancing man appeared in a 2014 sketch that never made it to air — but you can watch it here.

You've likely seen the GIF cross your timeline over the past couple of years; maybe you've even used it yourself. It's Bill Hader, trapped in a see-through box, mugging it up as he unleashes dance moves such as The Finger Wag and The Thumbs-Up 'n Shrug, plus a moment of feigned abandon that involves shaking his bod with both hands on the glass. The background set, the lighting, and Hader's wig visually indicate that it's from a Saturday Night Live sketch, but which one?

While the meme itself caught fire on TikTok in 2023 after the original poster paired a GIF with a hooky song, Bill Hader starred in the sketch it originates from almost a decade earlier. The funniest part? The sketch is a bit of a deep cut, as it never even made it to air.

What SNL sketch is the Bill Hader dancing GIF from? It's from "Alan," a cut-for-time Season 40 sketch. It features Hader as a robot — well, kind of a robot — who's here to entertain, and he doesn't appear to have an off switch.

While "Alan" was written for Season 40, it never made it past the dress rehearsal. Luckily, SNL shared it on the show's YouTube channel during the subsequent summer hiatus in July 2015.

In it, a married couple (Taran Killam and Vanessa Bayer) receive a mysterious, enormous box with a note saying, "enjoy your Alan."

What is The Alan? Bayer's character reads in the manual that he's "the future of casual entertainment." This largely involves bopping and winking, and while the wife is charmed, her husband is confused as he shuffles through different modes: More Alan, Total Alan, and Perfect Alan, who makes a lot of flirty, squinty faces.

"He's bein' a little stinker," Bayer's character declares. "It's perfect! I don't know we survived without one." But plot twist — this Alan is actually named Keith (a possible tribute to Hader's well-established love for Dateline's Keith Morrison?). They soon read about the grisly secret to Alan/Keith's humanoid form, leading to an underrated line from Bayer: "Loosen up Mark, there's a dead man in all of us."

The meme of Bill Hader dancing first hit TikTok in June 2023

A TikTok user first GIFed Hader dancing as Alan in a June 1, 2023 post with a text overlay that said, "This is what the intro to this song reminds me of." The GIF soon took on a life of its own, used with and without sound, to describe seemingly every corner of the human experience. Spiritually, aren't we all just dancing through it while being a little stinker after all?

What is the song in the Bill Hader dancing meme? "Makeba" by the French singer-songwriter Jain.

