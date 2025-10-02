Big East College Basketball on NBC & Peacock: Full Mens, Women's 2025-2026 Schedule
When does your favorite team play on Peacock?
Nobody does college basketball like the Big East conference — and there's only one place to watch the biggest games this season.
It's official: Peacock will be the exclusive home of nearly 75 Big East men's and women's regular-season and tournament games — including all 10 2026 Big East Women's Tournament games!
Here's everything fans should know about how to watch some of the most prestigious programs in collegiate sports all season long.
When do Big East games tipoff on Peacock?
College basketball fans don't have to wait much longer for the start of the season — games on Peacock are right around the corner. The men's schedule begins on Wednesday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET as Creighton hosts South Dakota.
The women's schedule kicks off with the 2024-2025 national champions, the UConn Huskies, hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, November 16, at noon ET.
The schedule is highlighted by two can't-miss men's games, scheduled to be simulcast on NBC and Peacock: A Black Friday clash between Oklahoma and Marquette on Friday, November 28, at 2 p.m. ET, and a midseason Big East showdown between Marquette and UConn on Sunday, January 4, at 2 p.m. ET.
Five Big East Men's Tournament games will be broadcast on Peacock this season, featuring three First Round and two Quarterfinals matchups.
What teams play in the Big East?
There are 11 teams in the Big East conference: Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John's, UConn, Villanova, and Xavier.
The men's teams have won 11 national championships, while the women's teams have brought home 12 national titles — the latter courtesy of just one team: the UConn Huskies, who will head into the 2025-2026 season as the defending national champs.
All in all, the powerhouse conference will be featured like never before this season on Peacock.
How can Big East basketball fans watch college basketball this season?
Catching your favorite teams is as easy as logging on to Peacock. The streamer will be home to approximately 75 games this season, with some of the biggest match-ups also simulcast on NBC.
The full Big East mens college basketball schedule on Peacock
- Wed., Nov. 5 | 8:00 p.m. ET | South Dakota at Creighton
- Fri., Nov. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET | UMass – Lowell at UConn
- Sat., Nov. 8 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Virginia Tech at Providence
- Fri., Nov. 14 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton
- Sat., Nov. 15 | Noon ET | Clemson at Georgetown
- Sat., Nov. 15 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Maryland at Marquette
- Fri., Nov. 28 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Oklahoma at Marquette*
- Fri., Dec. 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET | East Texas A&M at UConn
- Sat., Dec. 6 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Ole Miss at St. John’s
- Tues., Dec. 16 | 7:00 p.m. ET | DePaul at St. John’s
- Tues., Dec. 16 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Butler at UConn
- Sat., Dec. 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Northwestern at Butler
- Sat., Dec. 20 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Marquette at Creighton
- Tues., Dec. 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Villanova at Seton Hall
- Wed., Dec. 31 | 5:00 p.m. ET | UConn at Xavier
- Sun., Jan. 4 | Noon ET | Creighton at Seton Hall
- Sun., Jan. 4 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Marquette at UConn*
- Tues., Jan. 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at Butler
- Wed., Jan. 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | UConn at Providence
- Wed., Jan. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Creighton at Villanova
- Tues., Jan. 13 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Marquette at St. John’s
- Tues., Jan. 13 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at Creighton
- Sat., Jan. 17 | 8:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at Villanova
- Wed., Jan. 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at Villanova
- Wed., Jan. 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Butler at St. John’s
- Wed., Jan. 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Xavier at Seton Hall
- Sat., Jan. 31 | Noon ET | Marquette at Seton Hall
- Tues., Feb. 3 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Xavier at UConn
- Tues., Feb. 3 | 8:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at DePaul
- Wed., Feb. 4 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Seton Hall at Villanova
- Wed., Feb. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Butler at Providence
- Wed., Feb. 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Creighton at Georgetown
- Sat., Feb. 7 | 6:00 p.m. ET | Seton Hall at Creighton
- Wed., Feb. 11 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Providence at Seton Hall
- Wed., Feb. 11 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Creighton at DePaul
- Sat., Feb. 14 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at UConn
- Tues., Feb. 24 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Marquette at Georgetown
- Wed., Feb. 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at UConn
- Wed., Feb. 25 | 9:00 p.m. ET | DePaul at Creighton
- Tues., March 3 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at St. John’s
- Wed., March 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Marquette at Providence
- Wed., March 4 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Villanova at DePaul
- Wed., March 11 | 4:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round
- Wed., March 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round
- Wed., March 11 | 9:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round
- Thurs., March 12 | Noon ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
- Thurs., March 12 | 2:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
The full Big East women's college basketball schedule on Peacock
- Sun., Nov. 16 | Noon ET | Ohio State vs. UConn
- Thurs., Dec. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Villanova vs. Georgetown
- Thurs., Dec. 4 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Marquette vs. DePaul
- Wed., Dec. 17 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Marquette vs. UConn
- Wed., Dec. 31 | 3:00 p.m. ET | UConn vs. Providence
- Sun., Jan. 4 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Villanova vs. Marquette
- Wed., Jan. 21 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Marquette vs. St. John’s
- Sun., Jan. 25 | Noon ET | UConn vs. Seton Hall
- Wed., Jan. 28 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Xavier vs. UConn
- Wed., Feb. 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Creighton vs. UConn
- Wed., Feb. 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | UConn vs. Villanova
- Sun., Feb. 22 | 3:30 p.m. ET | Marquette vs. Villanova
- Thurs., Feb. 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Villanova vs. Seton Hall
- Sun., March 1 | 3:30 p.m. ET | Seton Hall vs. Butler
- Sun., March 1 | 5:30 p.m. ET | Marquette vs. Providence
- Fri., March 6 | 11:00 a.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round
- Fri., March 6 | 1:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round
- Fri., March 6 | 4:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round
- Sat., March 7 | 12:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
- Sat., March 7 | 2:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
- Sat., March 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
- Sat., March 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal
- Sun., March 8 | 2:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Semi-Final
- Sun., March 8 | 5:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Semi-Final
- Mon., March 9 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Final