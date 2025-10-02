Big East College Basketball on NBC & Peacock: Full Mens, Women's 2025-2026 Schedule

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Karl-Anthony Towns Shares His Thoughts on His NBA Nicknames, Trades Knicks Jersey with Jimmy

Nobody does college basketball like the Big East conference — and there's only one place to watch the biggest games this season.

It's official: Peacock will be the exclusive home of nearly 75 Big East men's and women's regular-season and tournament games — including all 10 2026 Big East Women's Tournament games!

Here's everything fans should know about how to watch some of the most prestigious programs in collegiate sports all season long.

When do Big East games tipoff on Peacock?

Solo Ball #1 of the Connecticut Huskies tries to get by Steven Ashworth #1 of the Creighton Bluejays during a semifinal game during the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

College basketball fans don't have to wait much longer for the start of the season — games on Peacock are right around the corner. The men's schedule begins on Wednesday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET as Creighton hosts South Dakota.

The women's schedule kicks off with the 2024-2025 national champions, the UConn Huskies, hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, November 16, at noon ET.

RELATED: Big 12 College Basketball Coming to Peacock for 2025 Season: Details

The schedule is highlighted by two can't-miss men's games, scheduled to be simulcast on NBC and Peacock: A Black Friday clash between Oklahoma and Marquette on Friday, November 28, at 2 p.m. ET, and a midseason Big East showdown between Marquette and UConn on Sunday, January 4, at 2 p.m. ET.

Click here for the entire Peacock Big East schedule.

Five Big East Men's Tournament games will be broadcast on Peacock this season, featuring three First Round and two Quarterfinals matchups.

What teams play in the Big East?

There are 11 teams in the Big East conference: Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John's, UConn, Villanova, and Xavier.

RELATED: NBA on NBC: When Does the Full NBA Schedule Release? Everything to Know

The men's teams have won 11 national championships, while the women's teams have brought home 12 national titles — the latter courtesy of just one team: the UConn Huskies, who will head into the 2025-2026 season as the defending national champs.

All in all, the powerhouse conference will be featured like never before this season on Peacock.

RJ Luis Jr. #12 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball during a second round game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 22, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

How can Big East basketball fans watch college basketball this season? Catching your favorite teams is as easy as logging on to Peacock. The streamer will be home to approximately 75 games this season, with some of the biggest match-ups also simulcast on NBC.

The full Big East mens college basketball schedule on Peacock

Wed., Nov. 5 | 8:00 p.m. ET | South Dakota at Creighton

Fri., Nov. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET | UMass – Lowell at UConn

Sat., Nov. 8 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Virginia Tech at Providence

Fri., Nov. 14 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton

Sat., Nov. 15 | Noon ET | Clemson at Georgetown

Sat., Nov. 15 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Maryland at Marquette

Fri., Nov. 28 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Oklahoma at Marquette*

Fri., Dec. 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET | East Texas A&M at UConn

Sat., Dec. 6 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Ole Miss at St. John’s

Tues., Dec. 16 | 7:00 p.m. ET | DePaul at St. John’s

Tues., Dec. 16 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Butler at UConn

Sat., Dec. 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Northwestern at Butler

Sat., Dec. 20 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Marquette at Creighton

Tues., Dec. 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Villanova at Seton Hall

Wed., Dec. 31 | 5:00 p.m. ET | UConn at Xavier

Sun., Jan. 4 | Noon ET | Creighton at Seton Hall

Sun., Jan. 4 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Marquette at UConn*

Tues., Jan. 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at Butler

Wed., Jan. 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | UConn at Providence

Wed., Jan. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Creighton at Villanova

Tues., Jan. 13 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Marquette at St. John’s

Tues., Jan. 13 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at Creighton

Sat., Jan. 17 | 8:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at Villanova

Wed., Jan. 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at Villanova

Wed., Jan. 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Butler at St. John’s

Wed., Jan. 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Xavier at Seton Hall

Sat., Jan. 31 | Noon ET | Marquette at Seton Hall

Tues., Feb. 3 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Xavier at UConn

Tues., Feb. 3 | 8:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at DePaul

Wed., Feb. 4 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Seton Hall at Villanova

Wed., Feb. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Butler at Providence

Wed., Feb. 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Creighton at Georgetown

Sat., Feb. 7 | 6:00 p.m. ET | Seton Hall at Creighton

Wed., Feb. 11 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Providence at Seton Hall

Wed., Feb. 11 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Creighton at DePaul

Sat., Feb. 14 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at UConn

Tues., Feb. 24 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Marquette at Georgetown

Wed., Feb. 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at UConn

Wed., Feb. 25 | 9:00 p.m. ET | DePaul at Creighton

Tues., March 3 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at St. John’s

Wed., March 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Marquette at Providence

Wed., March 4 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Villanova at DePaul

Wed., March 11 | 4:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round

Wed., March 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round

Wed., March 11 | 9:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round

Thurs., March 12 | Noon ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal

Thurs., March 12 | 2:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal

The full Big East women's college basketball schedule on Peacock