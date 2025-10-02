NBC Insider NBC Sports

Big East College Basketball on NBC & Peacock: Full Mens, Women's 2025-2026 Schedule

When does your favorite team play on Peacock?

By Chris Phelan
Karl-Anthony Towns Shares His Thoughts on His NBA Nicknames, Trades Knicks Jersey with Jimmy
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
7:02
Highlight
Karl-Anthony Towns Shares His Thoughts on His NBA Nicknames, Trades Knicks Jersey with Jimmy
Video thumbnail
13:00
Highlight
Co-Host Doja Cat Joins Jimmy's Monologue to Reenact a Heated Real Housewives of Miami Scene
Video thumbnail
7:30
Highlight
Druski and Kevin Hart Fell Asleep on Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 Live Stream (Extended)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com's latest news to the top of your search results.

Nobody does college basketball like the Big East conference — and there's only one place to watch the biggest games this season.

It's official: Peacock will be the exclusive home of nearly 75 Big East men's and women's regular-season and tournament games — including all 10 2026 Big East Women's Tournament games!

Here's everything fans should know about how to watch some of the most prestigious programs in collegiate sports all season long.

When do Big East games tipoff on Peacock?

Solo Ball #1 of the Connecticut Huskies tries to get by Steven Ashworth #1 of the Creighton Bluejays during a game.

Solo Ball #1 of the Connecticut Huskies tries to get by Steven Ashworth #1 of the Creighton Bluejays during a semifinal game during the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 14, 2025 in New York City.

 Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

College basketball fans don't have to wait much longer for the start of the season — games on Peacock are right around the corner. The men's schedule begins on Wednesday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET as Creighton hosts South Dakota.

The women's schedule kicks off with the 2024-2025 national champions, the UConn Huskies, hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday, November 16, at noon ET.

RELATED: Big 12 College Basketball Coming to Peacock for 2025 Season: Details

The schedule is highlighted by two can't-miss men's games, scheduled to be simulcast on NBC and Peacock: A Black Friday clash between Oklahoma and Marquette on Friday, November 28, at 2 p.m. ET, and a midseason Big East showdown between Marquette and UConn on Sunday, January 4, at 2 p.m. ET.

Click here for the entire Peacock Big East schedule.

Five Big East Men's Tournament games will be broadcast on Peacock this season, featuring three First Round and two Quarterfinals matchups.

What teams play in the Big East?

There are 11 teams in the Big East conference: Butler, Creighton, DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, Seton Hall, St. John's, UConn, Villanova, and Xavier.

RELATED: NBA on NBC: When Does the Full NBA Schedule Release? Everything to Know

The men's teams have won 11 national championships, while the women's teams have brought home 12 national titles — the latter courtesy of just one team: the UConn Huskies, who will head into the 2025-2026 season as the defending national champs.

All in all, the powerhouse conference will be featured like never before this season on Peacock. 

RJ Luis Jr. #12 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball.

RJ Luis Jr. #12 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball during a second round game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 22, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island.

 Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

How can Big East basketball fans watch college basketball this season?

Catching your favorite teams is as easy as logging on to Peacock. The streamer will be home to approximately 75 games this season, with some of the biggest match-ups also simulcast on NBC.

The full Big East mens college basketball schedule on Peacock

  • Wed., Nov. 5 | 8:00 p.m. ET | South Dakota at Creighton  
  • Fri., Nov. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET | UMass – Lowell at UConn  
  • Sat., Nov. 8 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Virginia Tech at Providence  
  • Fri., Nov. 14 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton  
  • Sat., Nov. 15 | Noon ET | Clemson at Georgetown  
  • Sat., Nov. 15 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Maryland at Marquette  
  • Fri., Nov. 28 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Oklahoma at Marquette*  
  • Fri., Dec. 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET | East Texas A&M at UConn  
  • Sat., Dec. 6 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Ole Miss at St. John’s  
  • Tues., Dec. 16 | 7:00 p.m. ET | DePaul at St. John’s  
  • Tues., Dec. 16 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Butler at UConn  
  • Sat., Dec. 20 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Northwestern at Butler  
  • Sat., Dec. 20 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Marquette at Creighton  
  • Tues., Dec. 23 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Villanova at Seton Hall  
  • Wed., Dec. 31 | 5:00 p.m. ET | UConn at Xavier  
  • Sun., Jan. 4 | Noon ET | Creighton at Seton Hall  
  • Sun., Jan. 4 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Marquette at UConn*  
  • Tues., Jan. 6 | 7:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at Butler  
  • Wed., Jan. 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | UConn at Providence  
  • Wed., Jan. 7 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Creighton at Villanova  
  • Tues., Jan. 13 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Marquette at St. John’s  
  • Tues., Jan. 13 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at Creighton  
  • Sat., Jan. 17 | 8:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at Villanova  
  • Wed., Jan. 21 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at Villanova  
  • Wed., Jan. 28 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Butler at St. John’s  
  • Wed., Jan. 28 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Xavier at Seton Hall  
  • Sat., Jan. 31 | Noon ET | Marquette at Seton Hall  
  • Tues., Feb. 3 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Xavier at UConn  
  • Tues., Feb. 3 | 8:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at DePaul  
  • Wed., Feb. 4 | 6:30 p.m. ET | Seton Hall at Villanova  
  • Wed., Feb. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Butler at Providence  
  • Wed., Feb. 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Creighton at Georgetown  
  • Sat., Feb. 7 | 6:00 p.m. ET | Seton Hall at Creighton  
  • Wed., Feb. 11 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Providence at Seton Hall  
  • Wed., Feb. 11 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Creighton at DePaul  
  • Sat., Feb. 14 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at UConn  
  • Tues., Feb. 24 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Marquette at Georgetown  
  • Wed., Feb. 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | St. John's at UConn  
  • Wed., Feb. 25 | 9:00 p.m. ET | DePaul at Creighton  
  • Tues., March 3 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Georgetown at St. John’s  
  • Wed., March 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Marquette at Providence  
  • Wed., March 4 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Villanova at DePaul  
  • Wed., March 11 | 4:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round  
  • Wed., March 11 | 6:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round  
  • Wed., March 11 | 9:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament – First Round  
  • Thurs., March 12 | Noon ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal  
  • Thurs., March 12 | 2:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal

The full Big East women's college basketball schedule on Peacock

  • Sun., Nov. 16 | Noon ET | Ohio State vs. UConn  
  • Thurs., Dec. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Villanova vs. Georgetown  
  • Thurs., Dec. 4 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Marquette vs. DePaul  
  • Wed., Dec. 17 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Marquette vs. UConn  
  • Wed., Dec. 31 | 3:00 p.m. ET | UConn vs. Providence  
  • Sun., Jan. 4 | 4:00 p.m. ET | Villanova vs. Marquette  
  • Wed., Jan. 21 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Marquette vs. St. John’s  
  • Sun., Jan. 25 | Noon ET | UConn vs. Seton Hall  
  • Wed., Jan. 28 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Xavier vs. UConn  
  • Wed., Feb. 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Creighton vs. UConn  
  • Wed., Feb. 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | UConn vs. Villanova  
  • Sun., Feb. 22 | 3:30 p.m. ET | Marquette vs. Villanova  
  • Thurs., Feb. 26 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Villanova vs. Seton Hall  
  • Sun., March 1 | 3:30 p.m. ET | Seton Hall vs. Butler  
  • Sun., March 1 | 5:30 p.m. ET | Marquette vs. Providence  
  • Fri., March 6 | 11:00 a.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round  
  • Fri., March 6 | 1:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round  
  • Fri., March 6 | 4:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – First Round  
  • Sat., March 7 | 12:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal  
  • Sat., March 7 | 2:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal  
  • Sat., March 7 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal  
  • Sat., March 7 | 9:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Quarterfinal  
  • Sun., March 8 | 2:30 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Semi-Final  
  • Sun., March 8 | 5:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Semi-Final  
  • Mon., March 9 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BIG EAST Women’s Tournament – Final  
Read more about:

Related Stories