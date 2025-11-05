Which College Basketball Games Are on Peacock This Season? Big 12, Big Ten & Big East Schedules
NBC Sports’ college basketball schedule features nearly 200 men’s and women’s games across the Big 12, Big Ten, and Big East.
It’s officially November... which means that college basketball is officially back! From now all the way through March of 2026, NBC Sports is going courtside for an incredible slate of college hoops coverage, including nearly 200 men’s and women’s games streaming only on Peacock across the Big Ten, Big East, and Big 12 conferences.
Just from the Big Ten conference alone, more than 75 college basketball games will be broadcast live on Peacock this season. Add to the mix another 70-plus games from the Big East and another 20 from the Big 12 (not to mention ongoing NBA coverage), and you’re looking at a weekly Peacock basketball calendar that’s absolutely crammed to the rafters.
With so much hardwood action on tap, there’s a whole lot of basketball to keep track of. From knowing who’s on the broadcast call to dialing up the right game at the right time, consider this your one-stop cheat sheet for Peacock’s complete college basketball schedule for the 2025-2026 season.
Who’s on the call? NBC Sports’ NCAA men’s college basketball broadcast team for 2025-2026
Who are the broadcast booth voices and courtside reporters who’ll be bringing you each and every game? Across both NBC and Peacock, NBC Sports’ men’s college basketball coverage team is anchored by veteran reporters and announcers who’ll no doubt look and sound familiar — especially if you’ve ever tuned in to catch NBC’s epic presentation of NFL, NBA, or Olympic Games action.
College Countdown
College Countdown serves as the home-base studio show that anchors men’s college basketball action on Peacock for the 2025-2026 season.
Led by host Ahmed Fareed (who also hosts Big Ten College Countdown for college football and anchors NBC Sports’ exclusive Monday night NBA coverage on Peacock), College Countdown will also feature Football Night in America co-host Jac Collinsworth (host), Notre Dame college hoops great Jordan Cornette (analyst), and former college coach Matt McCall (analyst). Making their College Countdown debut this season are 13-year NBA veteran Calbert Cheaney (analyst), plus former Ohio State basketball standout (and No. 2 overall NBA draft pick) Evan Turner (analyst).
Here’s a listing of the complete NBC Sports coverage team who’ll be bringing fans all the live men’s college basketball action across NBC and Peacock for the 2025-2026 season:
Play-by-Play announcers
Noah Eagle
John Fanta
Paul Burmeister
Justin Kutcher
Noah Reed
Brandon Gaudin
James Westling
Pete Sousa
Game analysts
Robbie Hummel
Nick Bahe
Donny Marshall
Tarik Turner
Brendan Haywood
King McClure
Mike O’Donnell
Big Ten college basketball on Peacock: The 2025-2026 schedule
Last season, the Big Ten sent an amazing eight teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. This year, Big Ten men’s basketball tips off on Peacock with a super-sized tripleheader of non-conference games on Friday, November 7, when Northwestern hosts Boston University (6 p.m. ET), Purdue welcomes Oakland (7 p.m. ET), and Illinois hosts Florida Gulf Coast (8:30 p.m. ET).
Big Ten conference play kicks in on Tuesday, December 2, when legendary Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans host the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET only on Peacock. NBCUniversal’s streaming platform will also be home to four Big Ten Men’s Tournament games later this season from March 10-11 of 2026, marking the first-ever Big Ten Tournament to feature an 18-team field.
Here’s the complete streaming schedule for every Big Ten men’s college basketball game coming to Peacock this season:
*All times shown are ET*
* A “*” denotes games that will be simulcast on both NBC and Peacock*
Friday, November 7 (6 p.m.) — Boston University at Northwestern
Friday, November 7 (7 p.m.) — Oakland at Purdue
Friday, November 7 (8:30 p.m.) — FGCU at Illinois
Saturday, November 8 (12 p.m.) — Alcorn State at Minnesota
Wednesday, November 12 (9 p.m.) — South Dakota State at Oregon
Friday, November 14 (7:30 p.m.) — Illinois State at USC
Friday, November 14 (10 p.m.) — Arizona at UCLA
Saturday, November 15 (1 p.m.) — LaSalle at Penn State
Tuesday, November 18 (9:30 p.m.) — Southern at Washington
Saturday, November 22 (5:30 p.m.) — San Francisco at Minnesota
Tuesday, November 25 (7 p.m.) —Boston University at Penn State
Saturday, November 29 (6 p.m.) —Sacred Heart at Penn State
Tuesday, December 2 (7 p.m.) — Iowa at Michigan State
Saturday, December 6 (6 p.m.) — Oregon at UCLA
Tuesday, December 9 (7:30 p.m.) — Illinois at Ohio State
Saturday, December 13 (2 p.m.) — Marquette at Purdue
Saturday, December 13 (4 p.m.) — Nebraska at Illinois
Tuesday, December 16 (6:30 p.m.) — Toledo at Michigan State
Tuesday, December 16 (8 p.m.) — Valparaiso at Northwestern
Saturday, December 20 (6:30 p.m.) — Auburn at Purdue
Sunday, December 21 (4 p.m.) — LaSalle at Michigan
Sunday, December 21 (6 p.m.) — Gonzaga at Oregon
Friday, January 2 (7 p.m.) — USC at Michigan
Friday, January 2 (7:30 p.m.) — Oregon at Maryland
Friday, January 2 (8 p.m.) — Ohio State at Rutgers
Friday, Januray 2 (9 p.m.) — Michigan State at Nebraska
Saturday, January 3 (6 p.m.) — UCLA at Iowa
Monday, January 5 (7 p.m.) — Oregon at Rutgers
Tuesday, January 6 (9 p.m.) — UCLA at Wisconsin
Sunday, January 11 (5 p.m.) — Northwestern at Rutgers
Sunday, January 11 (6 p.m.) — Ohio State at Washington
Tuesday, January 13 (8 p.m.) — Indiana at Michigan State
Saturday, January 17 (4 p.m.) — Michigan at Oregon*
Saturday, January 17 (6 p.m.) — Purdue at USC
Tuesday, January 20 (7 p.m.) — Indiana at Michigan
Tuesday, January 20 (10 p.m.) — Purdue at UCLA
Sunday, January 25 (3 p.m.) — Oregon at Washington
Sunday, January 25 (4 p.m.) — USC at Wisconsin
Tuesday, January 27 (7 p.m.) — Nebraska at Michigan
Tuesday, January 27 (9 p.m.) — Purdue at Indiana
Thursday, January 29 (8 p.m.) — Penn State at Northwestern
Saturday, January 31 (5 p.m.) — Indiana at UCLA
Saturday, January 31 (7 p.m.) — Rutgers at USC
Saturday, January 31 (8 p.m.) — Washington at Northwestern
Sunday, February 1 (2 p.m.) — Minnesota at Penn State
Tuesday, February 3 (10 p.m.) — Indiana at USC
Tuesday, February 10 (8 p.m.) — Wisconsin at Illinois
Tuesday, February 17 (6:30 p.m.) — Michigan at Purdue
Tuesday, February 17 (8:30 p.m.) — UCLA at Michigan State
Saturday, February 21 (3 p.m.) — Washington at Maryland
Thursday, February 26 (8 p.m.) — Michigan State at Purdue
Tuesday, March 3 (10 p.m.) — Oregon at Illinois
Wednesday, March 4 (7:30 p.m.) — Ohio State at Penn State
Thursday, March 5 (8 p.m.) — Michigan at Iowa
Tuesday, March 10 (5 p.m.) — Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round
Tuesday, March 10 (7:30 p.m.) — Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round
Wednesday, March 11 (12 p.m.) — Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round
Wednesday, March 11 (2:30 p.m.) — Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round
Big East college basketball on Peacock: The 2025-2026 schedule
Need to keep tabs on your favorite Big East team? Throughout the regular season and into the conference tournament, NBC Sports will stream a slate of nearly 75 Big East basketball games exclusively on Peacock this season — including nearly 50 men’s games and 25 women’s games.
The Big East lays claim to four of the past nine NCAA national champions, and this season’s Big East action on Peacock tips off on Wednesday, November 5, when Creighton hosts South Dakota at 8 p.m. ET. In-conference play begins with a Peacock doubleheader on Tuesday, December 16, as 2024-25 Big East Coach of the Year Rick Pitino and St. John’s welcomes DePaul at 7 p.m. ET — followed by Butler on the road at UConn at 8:30 p.m. ET.
Peacock also will be home to five Big East Men’s Tournament games this season, including three First Round and two Quarterfinals college basketball matchups.
Here’s the complete streaming schedule for every Big East men’s college basketball game coming to Peacock this season:
*All times shown are ET*
* A “*” denotes games that will be simulcast on both NBC and Peacock*
Wednesday, November 5 (8:00 p.m.) — South Dakota at Creighton
Friday, November 7 (7:30 p.m.) — UMass – Lowell at UConn
Saturday, November 8 (4:00 p.m.) — Virginia Tech at Providence
Friday, November 14 (8:00 p.m.) — Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton
Saturday, November 15 (12 p.m.) — Clemson at Georgetown
Saturday, November 15 (2:00 p.m.) — Maryland at Marquette
Friday, November 28 (2:00 p.m.) — Oklahoma at Marquette*
Friday, December 5 (7:30 p.m.) — East Texas A&M at UConn
Saturday, December 6 (8:00 p.m.) — Ole Miss at St. John’s
Tuesday, December 16 (7:00 p.m.) — DePaul at St. John’s
Tuesday, December 16 (8:30 p.m.) — Butler at UConn
Saturday, December 20 (4:00 p.m.) — Northwestern at Butler
Saturday, December 20 (8:30 p.m.) — Marquette at Creighton
Tuesday, December 23 (7:00 p.m.) — Villanova at Seton Hall
Wednesday, December 31 (5:00 p.m.) — UConn at Xavier
Sunday, January 4 (12 p.m.) — Creighton at Seton Hall
Sunday, January 4 (2:00 p.m.) — Marquette at UConn*
Tuesday, January 6 (7:00 p.m.) — St. John's at Butler
Wednesday, January 7 (7:00 p.m.) — UConn at Providence
Wednesday, January 7 (7:30 p.m.) — Creighton at Villanova
Tuesday, January 13 (6:30 p.m.) — Marquette at St. John’s
Tuesday, January 13 (9:00 p.m.) — Georgetown at Creighton
Saturday, January 17 (8:00 p.m.) — St. John's at Villanova
Wednesday, January 21 (7:00 p.m.) — Georgetown at Villanova
Wednesday, January 28 (7:00 p.m.) — Butler at St. John’s
Wednesday, January 28 (7:30 p.m.) — Xavier at Seton Hall
Saturday, January 31 (12 p.m.) — Marquette at Seton Hall
Tuesday, February 3 (7:00 p.m.) — Xavier at UConn
Tuesday, February 3 (8:00 p.m.) — St. John's at DePaul
Wednesday, February 4 (6:30 p.m.) — Seton Hall at Villanova
Wednesday, February 4 (7:00 p.m.) — Butler at Providence
Wednesday, February 4 (7:30 p.m.) — Creighton at Georgetown
Saturday, February 7 (6:00 p.m.) — Seton Hall at Creighton
Wednesday, February 11 (7:30 p.m.) — Providence at Seton Hall
Wednesday, February 11 (9:00 p.m.) — Creighton at DePaul
Saturday, February 14 (8:00 p.m.) — Georgetown at UConn
Tuesday, February 24 (7:00 p.m.) — Marquette at Georgetown
Wednesday, February 25 (7:00 p.m.) — St. John's at UConn
Wednesday, February 25 (9:00 p.m.) — DePaul at Creighton
Tuesday, March 3 (7:00 p.m.) — Georgetown at St. John’s
Wednesday, March 4 (7:00 p.m.) — Marquette at Providence
Wednesday, March 4 (8:00 p.m.) — Villanova at DePaul
Wednesday, March 11 (4:00 p.m.) — Big East Men’s Tournament – First Round
Wednesday, March 11 (6:30 p.m.) — Big East Men’s Tournament – First Round
Wednesday, March 11 (9:00 p.m.) — Big East Men’s Tournament – First Round
Thursday, March 12 (12 p.m.) — Big East Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
Thursday, March 12 (2:30 p.m.) — Big East Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal
Big 12 college basketball on Peacock: The 2025-2026 schedule
The Big 12 conference champion Houston Cougars made it all the way to the Final Four last season, marking the conference’s fifth Final Four appearance in the past seven NCAA men’s college basketball tournaments. Big 12 schools have also won two of the last five NCAA Championships (Kansas in 2022, Baylor in 2021).
This season’s Big 12 schedule on Peacock features a slate of 20 men’s basketball games, all streaming exclusively on Peacock. The action tips off on Friday, November 21 with a non-conference matchup of preseason Associated Press Top 25 teams when No. 8 BYU hosts No. 24 Wisconsin at 4 p.m. ET. Conference play on Peacock begins on Saturday, January 3, with a Big 12 doubleheader, when No. 19 Kansas visits UCF at 2 p.m. ET and No. 13 Arizona faces Utah at 4 p.m. ET.
Here’s the complete streaming schedule for every Big 12 men’s college basketball game coming to Peacock this season:
*All times shown are ET*
* A “*” denotes games that will be simulcast on both NBC and Peacock*
Friday, November 21 (4 p.m.) — Wisconsin at BYU
Saturday, December 6 (8 p.m.) — Florida State at Houston
Saturday, January 3 (2 p.m.) — Kansas at UCF
Saturday, January 3 (4 p.m.) — Arizona at Utah
Wednesday, January 7 (8 p.m.) — Iowa State at Baylor
Wednesday, January 7 (9 p.m.) — Arizona State at BYU
Saturday, January 10 (1 p.m.) — Houston at Baylor
Saturday, January 10 (3 p.m.) — Kansas State at Arizona State
Wednesday, January 14 (7 p.m.) — Colorado at Cincinnati
Wednesday, January 14 (8 p.m.) — UCF at Kansas State
Wednesday, January 14 (9 p.m.) — Utah at Texas Tech
Saturday, January 17 (2 p.m.) — Iowa State at Cincinnati
Tuesday, January 20 (8 p.m.) — Texas Tech at Baylor
Wednesday, January 21 (9 p.m.) — West Virginia at Arizona State
Saturday, January 24 (4 p.m.) — Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Wednesday, February 4 (8 p.m.) — Colorado at Baylor
Saturday, February 14 (3 p.m.) — Kansas State at Houston
Wednesday, February 18 (9 p.m.) — Kansas at Oklahoma State
Saturday, February 21 (5 p.m.) — West Virginia at TCU
Saturday, March 7 (5 p.m.) — Utah at Baylor
