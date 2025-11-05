Which College Basketball Games Are on Peacock This Season? Big 12, Big Ten & Big East Schedules

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

It’s officially November... which means that college basketball is officially back! From now all the way through March of 2026, NBC Sports is going courtside for an incredible slate of college hoops coverage, including nearly 200 men’s and women’s games streaming only on Peacock across the Big Ten, Big East, and Big 12 conferences.

Just from the Big Ten conference alone, more than 75 college basketball games will be broadcast live on Peacock this season. Add to the mix another 70-plus games from the Big East and another 20 from the Big 12 (not to mention ongoing NBA coverage), and you’re looking at a weekly Peacock basketball calendar that’s absolutely crammed to the rafters.

With so much hardwood action on tap, there’s a whole lot of basketball to keep track of. From knowing who’s on the broadcast call to dialing up the right game at the right time, consider this your one-stop cheat sheet for Peacock’s complete college basketball schedule for the 2025-2026 season.

Who’s on the call? NBC Sports’ NCAA men’s college basketball broadcast team for 2025-2026

Noah Eagle speaks onstage at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Who are the broadcast booth voices and courtside reporters who’ll be bringing you each and every game? Across both NBC and Peacock, NBC Sports’ men’s college basketball coverage team is anchored by veteran reporters and announcers who’ll no doubt look and sound familiar — especially if you’ve ever tuned in to catch NBC’s epic presentation of NFL, NBA, or Olympic Games action.

College Countdown

College Countdown serves as the home-base studio show that anchors men’s college basketball action on Peacock for the 2025-2026 season.

Led by host Ahmed Fareed (who also hosts Big Ten College Countdown for college football and anchors NBC Sports’ exclusive Monday night NBA coverage on Peacock), College Countdown will also feature Football Night in America co-host Jac Collinsworth (host), Notre Dame college hoops great Jordan Cornette (analyst), and former college coach Matt McCall (analyst). Making their College Countdown debut this season are 13-year NBA veteran Calbert Cheaney (analyst), plus former Ohio State basketball standout (and No. 2 overall NBA draft pick) Evan Turner (analyst).

Here’s a listing of the complete NBC Sports coverage team who’ll be bringing fans all the live men’s college basketball action across NBC and Peacock for the 2025-2026 season:

Play-by-Play announcers

Noah Eagle

John Fanta

Paul Burmeister

Justin Kutcher

Noah Reed

Brandon Gaudin

James Westling

Pete Sousa

Game analysts

Robbie Hummel

Nick Bahe

Donny Marshall

Tarik Turner

Brendan Haywood

King McClure

Mike O’Donnell

Big Ten college basketball on Peacock: The 2025-2026 schedule

Payton Sandfort #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes moves the ball past Aaron Bradshaw #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half of the game at Value City Arena on January 27, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Last season, the Big Ten sent an amazing eight teams to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. This year, Big Ten men’s basketball tips off on Peacock with a super-sized tripleheader of non-conference games on Friday, November 7, when Northwestern hosts Boston University (6 p.m. ET), Purdue welcomes Oakland (7 p.m. ET), and Illinois hosts Florida Gulf Coast (8:30 p.m. ET).

Big Ten conference play kicks in on Tuesday, December 2, when legendary Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans host the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. ET only on Peacock. NBCUniversal’s streaming platform will also be home to four Big Ten Men’s Tournament games later this season from March 10-11 of 2026, marking the first-ever Big Ten Tournament to feature an 18-team field.

Here’s the complete streaming schedule for every Big Ten men’s college basketball game coming to Peacock this season:

*All times shown are ET*

* A “*” denotes games that will be simulcast on both NBC and Peacock*

Friday, November 7 (6 p.m.) — Boston University at Northwestern

Friday, November 7 (7 p.m.) — Oakland at Purdue

Friday, November 7 (8:30 p.m.) — FGCU at Illinois

Saturday, November 8 (12 p.m.) — Alcorn State at Minnesota

Wednesday, November 12 (9 p.m.) — South Dakota State at Oregon

Friday, November 14 (7:30 p.m.) — Illinois State at USC

Friday, November 14 (10 p.m.) — Arizona at UCLA

Saturday, November 15 (1 p.m.) — LaSalle at Penn State

Tuesday, November 18 (9:30 p.m.) — Southern at Washington

Saturday, November 22 (5:30 p.m.) — San Francisco at Minnesota

Tuesday, November 25 (7 p.m.) —Boston University at Penn State

Saturday, November 29 (6 p.m.) —Sacred Heart at Penn State

Tuesday, December 2 (7 p.m.) — Iowa at Michigan State

Saturday, December 6 (6 p.m.) — Oregon at UCLA

Tuesday, December 9 (7:30 p.m.) — Illinois at Ohio State

Saturday, December 13 (2 p.m.) — Marquette at Purdue

Saturday, December 13 (4 p.m.) — Nebraska at Illinois

Tuesday, December 16 (6:30 p.m.) — Toledo at Michigan State

Tuesday, December 16 (8 p.m.) — Valparaiso at Northwestern

Saturday, December 20 (6:30 p.m.) — Auburn at Purdue

Sunday, December 21 (4 p.m.) — LaSalle at Michigan

Sunday, December 21 (6 p.m.) — Gonzaga at Oregon

Friday, January 2 (7 p.m.) — USC at Michigan

Friday, January 2 (7:30 p.m.) — Oregon at Maryland

Friday, January 2 (8 p.m.) — Ohio State at Rutgers

Friday, Januray 2 (9 p.m.) — Michigan State at Nebraska

Saturday, January 3 (6 p.m.) — UCLA at Iowa

Monday, January 5 (7 p.m.) — Oregon at Rutgers

Tuesday, January 6 (9 p.m.) — UCLA at Wisconsin

Sunday, January 11 (5 p.m.) — Northwestern at Rutgers

Sunday, January 11 (6 p.m.) — Ohio State at Washington

Tuesday, January 13 (8 p.m.) — Indiana at Michigan State

Saturday, January 17 (4 p.m.) — Michigan at Oregon*

Saturday, January 17 (6 p.m.) — Purdue at USC

Tuesday, January 20 (7 p.m.) — Indiana at Michigan

Tuesday, January 20 (10 p.m.) — Purdue at UCLA

Sunday, January 25 (3 p.m.) — Oregon at Washington

Sunday, January 25 (4 p.m.) — USC at Wisconsin

Tuesday, January 27 (7 p.m.) — Nebraska at Michigan

Tuesday, January 27 (9 p.m.) — Purdue at Indiana

Thursday, January 29 (8 p.m.) — Penn State at Northwestern

Saturday, January 31 (5 p.m.) — Indiana at UCLA

Saturday, January 31 (7 p.m.) — Rutgers at USC

Saturday, January 31 (8 p.m.) — Washington at Northwestern

Sunday, February 1 (2 p.m.) — Minnesota at Penn State

Tuesday, February 3 (10 p.m.) — Indiana at USC

Tuesday, February 10 (8 p.m.) — Wisconsin at Illinois

Tuesday, February 17 (6:30 p.m.) — Michigan at Purdue

Tuesday, February 17 (8:30 p.m.) — UCLA at Michigan State

Saturday, February 21 (3 p.m.) — Washington at Maryland

Thursday, February 26 (8 p.m.) — Michigan State at Purdue

Tuesday, March 3 (10 p.m.) — Oregon at Illinois

Wednesday, March 4 (7:30 p.m.) — Ohio State at Penn State

Thursday, March 5 (8 p.m.) — Michigan at Iowa

Tuesday, March 10 (5 p.m.) — Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round

Tuesday, March 10 (7:30 p.m.) — Big Ten Men’s Tournament – First Round

Wednesday, March 11 (12 p.m.) — Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round

Wednesday, March 11 (2:30 p.m.) — Big Ten Men’s Tournament – Second Round

Big East college basketball on Peacock: The 2025-2026 schedule

RJ Luis Jr. #12 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball during a second round game against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 22, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. Photo: Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Need to keep tabs on your favorite Big East team? Throughout the regular season and into the conference tournament, NBC Sports will stream a slate of nearly 75 Big East basketball games exclusively on Peacock this season — including nearly 50 men’s games and 25 women’s games.

The Big East lays claim to four of the past nine NCAA national champions, and this season’s Big East action on Peacock tips off on Wednesday, November 5, when Creighton hosts South Dakota at 8 p.m. ET. In-conference play begins with a Peacock doubleheader on Tuesday, December 16, as 2024-25 Big East Coach of the Year Rick Pitino and St. John’s welcomes DePaul at 7 p.m. ET — followed by Butler on the road at UConn at 8:30 p.m. ET.



Peacock also will be home to five Big East Men’s Tournament games this season, including three First Round and two Quarterfinals college basketball matchups.

Here’s the complete streaming schedule for every Big East men’s college basketball game coming to Peacock this season:

*All times shown are ET*

* A “*” denotes games that will be simulcast on both NBC and Peacock*

Wednesday, November 5 (8:00 p.m.) — South Dakota at Creighton

Friday, November 7 (7:30 p.m.) — UMass – Lowell at UConn

Saturday, November 8 (4:00 p.m.) — Virginia Tech at Providence

Friday, November 14 (8:00 p.m.) — Maryland Eastern Shores at Creighton

Saturday, November 15 (12 p.m.) — Clemson at Georgetown

Saturday, November 15 (2:00 p.m.) — Maryland at Marquette

Friday, November 28 (2:00 p.m.) — Oklahoma at Marquette*

Friday, December 5 (7:30 p.m.) — East Texas A&M at UConn

Saturday, December 6 (8:00 p.m.) — Ole Miss at St. John’s

Tuesday, December 16 (7:00 p.m.) — DePaul at St. John’s

Tuesday, December 16 (8:30 p.m.) — Butler at UConn

Saturday, December 20 (4:00 p.m.) — Northwestern at Butler

Saturday, December 20 (8:30 p.m.) — Marquette at Creighton

Tuesday, December 23 (7:00 p.m.) — Villanova at Seton Hall

Wednesday, December 31 (5:00 p.m.) — UConn at Xavier

Sunday, January 4 (12 p.m.) — Creighton at Seton Hall

Sunday, January 4 (2:00 p.m.) — Marquette at UConn*

Tuesday, January 6 (7:00 p.m.) — St. John's at Butler

Wednesday, January 7 (7:00 p.m.) — UConn at Providence

Wednesday, January 7 (7:30 p.m.) — Creighton at Villanova

Tuesday, January 13 (6:30 p.m.) — Marquette at St. John’s

Tuesday, January 13 (9:00 p.m.) — Georgetown at Creighton

Saturday, January 17 (8:00 p.m.) — St. John's at Villanova

Wednesday, January 21 (7:00 p.m.) — Georgetown at Villanova

Wednesday, January 28 (7:00 p.m.) — Butler at St. John’s

Wednesday, January 28 (7:30 p.m.) — Xavier at Seton Hall

Saturday, January 31 (12 p.m.) — Marquette at Seton Hall

Tuesday, February 3 (7:00 p.m.) — Xavier at UConn

Tuesday, February 3 (8:00 p.m.) — St. John's at DePaul

Wednesday, February 4 (6:30 p.m.) — Seton Hall at Villanova

Wednesday, February 4 (7:00 p.m.) — Butler at Providence

Wednesday, February 4 (7:30 p.m.) — Creighton at Georgetown

Saturday, February 7 (6:00 p.m.) — Seton Hall at Creighton

Wednesday, February 11 (7:30 p.m.) — Providence at Seton Hall

Wednesday, February 11 (9:00 p.m.) — Creighton at DePaul

Saturday, February 14 (8:00 p.m.) — Georgetown at UConn

Tuesday, February 24 (7:00 p.m.) — Marquette at Georgetown

Wednesday, February 25 (7:00 p.m.) — St. John's at UConn

Wednesday, February 25 (9:00 p.m.) — DePaul at Creighton

Tuesday, March 3 (7:00 p.m.) — Georgetown at St. John’s

Wednesday, March 4 (7:00 p.m.) — Marquette at Providence

Wednesday, March 4 (8:00 p.m.) — Villanova at DePaul

Wednesday, March 11 (4:00 p.m.) — Big East Men’s Tournament – First Round

Wednesday, March 11 (6:30 p.m.) — Big East Men’s Tournament – First Round

Wednesday, March 11 (9:00 p.m.) — Big East Men’s Tournament – First Round

Thursday, March 12 (12 p.m.) — Big East Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal

Thursday, March 12 (2:30 p.m.) — Big East Men’s Tournament - Quarterfinal

Big 12 college basketball on Peacock: The 2025-2026 schedule

Ja'Vier Francis, #5, and J'Wan Roberts, #13, of the Houston Cougars during a game against the Florida Gators in the National Championship of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 7, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Big 12 conference champion Houston Cougars made it all the way to the Final Four last season, marking the conference’s fifth Final Four appearance in the past seven NCAA men’s college basketball tournaments. Big 12 schools have also won two of the last five NCAA Championships (Kansas in 2022, Baylor in 2021).

This season’s Big 12 schedule on Peacock features a slate of 20 men’s basketball games, all streaming exclusively on Peacock. The action tips off on Friday, November 21 with a non-conference matchup of preseason Associated Press Top 25 teams when No. 8 BYU hosts No. 24 Wisconsin at 4 p.m. ET. Conference play on Peacock begins on Saturday, January 3, with a Big 12 doubleheader, when No. 19 Kansas visits UCF at 2 p.m. ET and No. 13 Arizona faces Utah at 4 p.m. ET.

Here’s the complete streaming schedule for every Big 12 men’s college basketball game coming to Peacock this season:

*All times shown are ET*

* A “*” denotes games that will be simulcast on both NBC and Peacock*

Friday, November 21 (4 p.m.) — Wisconsin at BYU

Saturday, December 6 (8 p.m.) — Florida State at Houston

Saturday, January 3 (2 p.m.) — Kansas at UCF

Saturday, January 3 (4 p.m.) — Arizona at Utah

Wednesday, January 7 (8 p.m.) — Iowa State at Baylor

Wednesday, January 7 (9 p.m.) — Arizona State at BYU

Saturday, January 10 (1 p.m.) — Houston at Baylor

Saturday, January 10 (3 p.m.) — Kansas State at Arizona State

Wednesday, January 14 (7 p.m.) — Colorado at Cincinnati

Wednesday, January 14 (8 p.m.) — UCF at Kansas State

Wednesday, January 14 (9 p.m.) — Utah at Texas Tech

Saturday, January 17 (2 p.m.) — Iowa State at Cincinnati

Tuesday, January 20 (8 p.m.) — Texas Tech at Baylor

Wednesday, January 21 (9 p.m.) — West Virginia at Arizona State

Saturday, January 24 (4 p.m.) — Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Wednesday, February 4 (8 p.m.) — Colorado at Baylor

Saturday, February 14 (3 p.m.) — Kansas State at Houston

Wednesday, February 18 (9 p.m.) — Kansas at Oklahoma State

Saturday, February 21 (5 p.m.) — West Virginia at TCU

Saturday, March 7 (5 p.m.) — Utah at Baylor

