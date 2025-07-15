Here's everything fans should know about how to watch the latest Love Island USA spinoff series.

Beyond the Villa's Episode Schedule: What Days Does It Come On?

Love Island: Beyond the Villa is finally here, giving fans an in-depth look at what life is like in Los Angeles for many of the Love Island USA Season 6 Islanders.

The first episode of the new series premiered on July 13, and fans are already hooked — after all, with a cast like this, who wouldn't be?

Season 6 favs JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington are all on board and have agreed to let cameras document their every move as they try to navigate their real-life relationships, lingering aftereffects from Season 6, and newfound fame.

As the inaugural season of Beyond the Villa kicks off, here's everything Love Island fans should know about how to tune in every week:

When are new episodes of Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

Kenny Rodriguez, JaNa Craig, Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Connor Newsum, Olivia Walker, Kaylor Martin at Harriet’s Rooftop posing at the Love Island: Beyond The Villa event on July 9, 2025. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Peacock

Unlike the daily pace of Love Island USA, which usually delivers six brand-new episodes per week during the season, Love Island: Beyond the Villa is weekly.

New episodes of Beyond the Villa drop Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. all throughout summer — exclusively on Peacock.

When is Episode 2 of Love Island: Beyond the Villa?

After the first episode premiered on July 13, fans are being treated to another new episode just days later.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Episode 2 will drop Thursday, July 17, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT only on Peacock.

Will there be a Love Island Season 7 reunion episode?

Ariana Madix in Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 36. Photo: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

During the Love Island USA Season 7 Finale, America spoke with their votes, crowning Islanders Amaya "Papaya" Espinal and Bryan Arenales as the victors of the villa — and the recipients of a cool $100,000.

What made the moment even sweeter for fans, however, was the announcement made by Host Ariana Madix that Season 7 was not over yet.

"Islanders, I have some news," she announced. "I'm excited to announce that this isn't the last time you all are going to be together. We are bringing all of you to New York City for the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion! Are you guys excited? I can't wait!"

Mark your calendars: The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion premieres Monday, August 25, on Peacock.