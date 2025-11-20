The Best Holiday Movies to Watch on Peacock Right Now

From classics to the unconventional, Peacock has everything you need to get you into the holiday spirit.

With the spooky frights of Halloween now in our rearview, it’s time to shed the shadows and embrace the warmth that only the twinkling holiday season can provide. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, from parades to charades and sweet treats to savory eats, the only thing better than leaning into your Yuletide cheer this year – other than beaning your “favorite” in-law with a timely snow ball – is doing so with Peacock.

Within its colossal library, the streamer boasts a superb lineup of feature films, including a category dedicated solely to seasonal cinema. Those looking to jumpstart their holiday spirit need not look any further, because Peacock’s holiday library has something for everyone. Traditional favorites? Check. Modern classics? Absolutely.

RELATED: Everything To Know About Christmas in Rockefeller Center, from the Performers to the Host

So, whether you’re cruising to see family this holiday season or just cruising to your couch, you’re in luck because the best holiday movies on Peacock will get you ready for the festivities, no turkey or eggnog required!

10 great holiday movies to stream on Peacock this season

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)

The Grinch (Boris Karloff) and Cindy Lou Who (June Foray) appear in How The Grinch Stole Christmas (1966). Photo: Peacock

When it comes to holiday movies, nothing pairs quite as well with copious amounts of hot cocoa and candy canes as the animated timeless classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966). The evolution of Dr. Seuss' titular mean machine into the Who’s altruistic savior is worth a zillionth watch, especially in an age when all of our hearts could use a little growing.

Krampus (2015)

A word to the wise: put the kiddos to sleep ahead of saddling up for this creature feature because the horned half-goat half-demon that terrorizes Adam Scott’s family in Krampus (2015) is meant to scare the PJ’s off anyone – young or old. As the evil counterpart to Santa Claus, replete with a gaggle of diabolical elves and vicious gingerbread men, Krampus is a monstrous entity from alpine folklore that punishes bad children, but in the film, mischievous boys and girls aren’t the only ones on his naughty list. Let’s just say you’ll never look at a snow globe the same way again.

RELATED: All of the Holiday Specials Airing on NBC in 2025: The Official Lineup and Schedule

Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually (2003). Photo: Universal Pictures/Peacock

Comprised of nine interconnected stories about love in the weeks leading up to Christmas, Love Actually (2003) is the epitome of a feel-good movie. From painful loss to the emergence of unexpected romantic interests, the Richard Curtis film manages to encapsulate every human emotion under the sun in 135 minutes as it explores the beautifully bewildering fury at the core of love and how it links us all. Bolstered by an incredible soundtrack – and Hugh Grant showing off some rather exquisite dance moves – the duality of both the film’s depth and frivolity make for an inspired watch that’s perfect for the holidays.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Grinch (Jim Carrey) and Max appear in How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000). Photo: Getty Images

It’s hard to compete with the original, but if anyone could succeed, it’s Jim Carrey. Clad in a Technicolor green fuzzy suit with spot-on prosthetics, the former Ace Ventura star ratchets up the bizarre and the goofy as he turns in a true tour de force in Ron Howard's version of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, nailing the smirking, pilfering fiend to a tee.

RELATED: Everything To Know About the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Best Man Holiday (2013). Photo: Universal Pictures/Peacock

While reunion-oriented movies are nothing new, The Best Man Holiday (2013) conjures up all the right feels in a comedic narrative where a group of friends reunite over Christmas after not seeing one another for 15 years. Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, and Nia Long round out a superb cast whose holiday gathering sparks an emotional journey for the characters as they confront old rivalries, simmering romances, and the personal struggles that have led them to this point.

The Family Stone (2005)

Headlined by a stellar ensemble, The Family Stone (2005) is a beautiful film that captures the wild dynamics of an eccentric, free-spirited family, hunkering down together over Christmas. The late Diane Keaton plays the family matriarch and serves as the metaphorical family rock, whose unconditional love and acceptance are the ties that bind her bohemian brood together. With no shortage of surfacing secrets, the heartwarming story elicits just as many tears as it does laughs, so keep the tissues handy.

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

Karen (June Foray) and Frosty (Jackie Vernon) appear in Frosty The Snowman (1969). Photo: CBS/Getty Images

It's back to the classics with Frosty the Snowman (1969). Centered around Frosty and a magician’s discarded top hat that brings him to life, this beloved family classic utilizes exceptional hand-drawn animation to craft an unforgettable story that’s sure to melt even the coldest of hearts.

Violent Night (2022)

Violent Night (2022). Photo: Peacock

With David Harbour trading his Stranger Things sheriff’s hat for Santa’s cap and a sledgehammer, you know you’re in for a treat. Though beaten down by the rigors of a lifetime in the red suit, Harbour’s burnt-out Santa in Violent Night has a jolly good time rediscovering his violent past when he gets stuck inside a house held by ruthless mercenaries. As he fights to save the hostage family from the invaders and the ensuing mistletoe madness, this Santa proves he’s anything but a saint.

RELATED: When Will the 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Be Lit?

The Family Man (2000)

Jack Campbell (Nicolas Cage) and Cash (Don Cheadle) appear in The Family Man (2000) Photo: Universal Pictures/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Nicolas Cage shines in this rom-com about a high-powered businessman who wakes up in an alternate reality after disarming a gunman at a grocery store on Christmas Night. Though his existence is turned upside down when he realizes his former life doesn’t exist, like the core themes of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, The Family Man (2000) not only illuminates the power of choice, but also how different paths offer different merits. Sure, it’s a familiar package with familiar tropes, but it’s also a heartfelt crowd-pleaser, sprinkled with just enough profundity to make it an undeniable choice this holiday season.

Genie (2023)

Bernard (Paapa Essiedu) and Flora (Melissa McCarthy) appear in Genie (2023). Photo: Universal Pictures/Peacock

Melissa McCarthy plays Flora, a genie set loose when Bernard, fresh off losing his job and family, dusts off an antique jewelry box. Full spectrum hijinks ensue as “Bernie” uses his wishes – and they don’t just stop at three – to try to win back his wife and resurrect his now crumbling life. As entertaining as McCarthy is in a role crafted around her comedic strengths, the real treat in Genie is watching her unexpected and authentic friendship with Bernard blossom as she navigates living in a modern world.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!