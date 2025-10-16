Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results. This story contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU Season 27, Episode 4 ("Clickbait").

Benson Just Shared a Rare Update About Her Son Noah on SVU & He's Growing Up So Fast

While it's no secret that Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has mastered the art of kicking criminal butt on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, fans relish any moment the show highlights her favorite gig ever as Mama Bear to her adopted son, Noah Benson (Ryan Buggle).

Now 15 years old on SVU, fans have relished watching Noah Benson grow up on the NBC nail-biter, especially as Benson navigates unfamiliar terrain as a mother to a teenager. In recent seasons, fans have watched Noah mature into a bright young man as Benson educates Noah on his childhood, which viewers got to see for themselves when Noah first entered her life. But to know Benson is to know her son, which is why Chief Kathryn Tynan (Noma Dumezweni) asked about the boy in SVU's latest episode.

RELATED: Mariska Hargitay's TV Son Taking Over Ice T's Desk on SVU Is Such a Boss Move

SVU fans adore Benson's connection to her son, so when Noah came up during Season 27's "Clickbait," you can bet viewers were perched to learn more about the apple of her eye. Here's what happened:

Benson shared a rare update about her son Noah on SVU Season 27

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) appears on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 4 "Clickbait". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

"I appreciate you humoring my monthly check-in," Tynan thanked Benson as they enjoyed a nice dinner together. "I'm sure you'd rather spend downtime with the family. How old is your son?"

"Noah is 15," Benson smiled. "And he is, he's a good kid. Do you? Do you have kids?"

Tynan explained children hadn't been in the cards, taking the mention of family as a launching pad to bring up her lingering offer to Benson: a promotion to Deputy Chief. At her newly-created post, Tynan explained, Benson would benefit from a more predictable schedule with reasonable hours.

"More time with the family," Tynan added, hoping to entice Benson with the thought. But Benson remained uninterested in Tynan's offer.

"Chief Tynan, I think I've been very clear with you about this," Benson said kindly. "I'm not looking for a desk job."

Tynan admitted she could tell, noticing Benson was in the field more than any other Captain in the department.

"I'm out in the field because victims are in the field, and that is where I'm the most useful," Benson explained simply. Benson is comfortable at the helm of the SVU and knows that she'll enjoy quality time with Noah at home.

Noah Benson's actor Ryan Buggle views the SVU cast as a family

Ice-T, Ryan Buggle, and Mariska Hargitay on location for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on November 9, 2022 in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Ryan Buggle has played Noah since Season 19 of SVU when he was just 7 years old, and with Hargitay as his longtime scene partner, he's come to view the SVU sweetheart as a "second mom" over the years. In a 2023 interview with Parade, Buggle revealed that he even hangs out with Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann’s children, viewing the SVU cast as his family after playing Noah for half of his life.

Buggle echoed his praises of Hargitay in a 2023 interview with People. “My favorite part of being on set is definitely creating the friendships that I have, the friends and family,” Buggle said.

The feeling is certainly mutual, with Benson's love for Noah echoed behind the scenes between Hargitay and Buggle. In a 2024 interview with NBC Insider, Hargitay commended Buggle on being "such a special human being."

“He’s not like a lot of child actors," Hargitay gushed. "He is so good, wise beyond his years, so kind, just wants to learn and grow, and so engaged. Everyone adores him, and he’s such a good little actor, so I feel so safe because he’s really present and wants to learn. I just adore him because he’s also a fascinating person..."

"I adore him, and I love having scenes with him," Hargitay added. "Sometimes with little kids, it's like, 'OK, are they gonna get it? Am I gonna have to navigate this?' But with him it's not like that. I look forward to it. And I have real love for him.”

