Benson & Stabler's Lips Come Dangerously Close to Touching in Flirty New SVU Promo

Now this is a teaser video with a major emphasis on "tease!"

September 25 marked the premiere of the 27th season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni commemorated the big day by leaning into the will-they-won't-they dynamic that has defined the relationship between their characters on the show for nearly three decades. The video, shared on Instagram by Hargitay and the official Law & Order franchise account, is intriguing, amazing, and yes — a little bit steamy.

"OH... we're so back 🤭 Watch the premiere of #LawAndOrder Thursday on @nbc and streaming on Peacock," the caption read. Catch the up-close and personal moment here.

In the quick video, the words "When these two appear on my screen" were overlaid on the frame while the iconic Law & Order: SVU theme played in the background.

Hargitay was standing on the SVU set by herself when she noticed Meloni coming close to her. The two then went cheek-to-cheek in a sweet moment that not only highlighted their real-life friendship, but the rollercoaster relationship their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, have endured for 27 years and counting. And you don't need to have 20/20 vision to notice how close their lips came to touching.

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The teaser video was everything SVU fans could hope for, lending credence to a theory held by many fans that the long-awaited Bensler romantic moment could happen as soon as this season.

After all, Meloni himself has gone on the record by "trying" to finally make a Stabler-Benson moment happen.

Chris Meloni responds to an inquisitive fan on social media

On July 28, an impatient fan sent Meloni a message on X, urging the Law & Order: Organized Crime star to "kiss her already!" — a reference to his and Hargitay's characters coming tantalizingly close to having a romantic moment, but never kissing. Meloni quickly responded to the fan in the most Stabler way possible.

"I'm f–king trying," he wrote, not mincing any words.

Detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 9. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK

"We have faith, you can do it! It's only been almost 30 years," commented one impatient viewer.

For what it's worth, Hargitay has alluded to the fact that she and the writing team are trying to figure out a way to make that highly anticipated first kiss happen.

"I think we and the writers are trying to find the way, a satisfying way home. We just don't know what that home is," she remarked about the future of Benson and Stabler during an April 2025 interview with TV Insider.