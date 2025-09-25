Benson & Stabler Had a Bittersweet Reunion on SVU Season 27: "We Had a Pretty Good..."

This story contains spoilers for the premiere episode of Law & Order: SVU Season 27.

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

At long last, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) reunited again on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, but their latest meeting was overshadowed by a somber occasion.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

Benson and Stabler's reunion in the Season 27 premiere carries decades of history. From Benson and Stabler's original tenure as loyal SVU partners to the many high-stakes cases the SVU has worked on with Stabler's Organized Crime unit in the new era, Benson and Stabler boast some indomitable devotion to each other. If either of the detectives lands in trouble, you can bet the other is flocking to their side. Over the years, Benson and Stabler developed a partnership built on trust, trauma, and a deep, unspoken bond that transcends the job (and has some fans and SVU co-stars questioning if the duo will ever romantically connect). Whether it's a gripping criminal investigation or a house call to catch up, Bensler fans relish any screen time shared between the iconic duo.

RELATED: Christopher Meloni Says He's "Trying" to Make a Benson-Stabler Kiss Happen

After SVU's Season 27 premiere revealed the heartbreaking passing of Law & Order icon Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek), his memorial service brought together many former colleagues and friends, including Benson and Stabler.

Benson and Stabler reunited to honor their longtime boss, Captain Cragen

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

SVU's Season 27 premiere kicked off with Benson attending Captain Cragen's memorial service, a solemn event that drew many former precinct members back into the fold. Among the nostalgia-inducing attendees are SVU's former longtime psychiatrist, Dr. George Huang (B.D. Wong), and retired Detective Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters), both of whom shared heartfelt moments with Benson about Cragen's legacy.

As Benson prepared to leave the wake to work on a case, she encountered Stabler waiting by her car. Swirling with grief, Stabler grappled with entering the wake and chumming up to a room of NYPD colleagues, some whom he knew Cragen hated. Uniquely equipped to navigate Stabler's dark and stormy demeanor, Benson checked in on her friend.

"You alright?" Benson asked Stabler before he confessed that he didn't like funerals. "Me neither," Benson agreed as the duo thought of the many services they've been forced to attend throughout the years.

RELATED: Stabler Asked Benson What Their Relationship Is on Law & Order: "How About We Call It..."

Benson reassured Stabler that their "good run" wasn't over yet

Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 1 "In The Wind". Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Stabler struggled to enter Cragen's funeral for a myriad of reasons, but he was soon distracted by Benson's palpable grief. "You alright?" Stabler asked, flipping the interrogation.

"I just feel like we're entering into our All Our Friends Are Dying era," Benson said sadly.

"It’s the worst era," Stabler quipped.

"Absolutely," Benson said.

Stabler then changed the topic to his many years of history with Benson, taking pride in their deep SVU partnership. "Not that you can go back, and not that I'd want to," Stabler started. "But we had a pretty good run there for a minute."

Benson was caught off guard by Stabler's melancholic remark, not agreeing that their "good run" had ended. As the SVU Captain contemplated all of her closed criminal cases, late-night stakeouts, and thrilling investigative collaborations with Stabler, Benson concluded that their journey was not finished yet.

"We still do, just different," Benson said before pulling Stabler in for a big hug. The SVU partners shared a long, tight embrace before Benson teased, "Now get off my car."

After Stabler let go with a smirk, he opened Benson's car door for her before she encouraged him to go inside. Emboldened by his brief moment with Benson, Stabler agreed, wishing his friend a good night until next time.

RELATED: Meet the Cast of Law & Order: SVU Season 27

Watch Season 27 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.