Benson Crying & Running Into Stabler's Arms in This SVU Scene Is So Moving

Benson and Stabler fans call it "the 'Pursuit' hug" for a reason. This is truly an unforgettable SVU scene.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit isn't often centered around fuzzy feelings, but few could deny how touching it was to see Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) running into the arms of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) after a case went belly-up in Season 12.

Benson and Stabler have weathered dozens of grueling cases together over the years. And the will-they-won't-they nature of their relationship has enamored viewers in recent seasons of SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime. While Benson and Stabler never got romantic as SVU partners (Stabler was married), Bensler fans still relished any moment the detectives were vulnerable with one another. Case in point: Their second-ever hug, which happened in Season 12, Episode 17 ("Pursuit").

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler's emotional hug on SVU: "Glad you're back"

Here's what happened in this episode: Because Stabler was away for a training course in Quantico, Benson had to work a particularly tough case on her own. She did her job, of course, but the emotional toll was still high.

After the SVU's A.D.A. Sonya Paxton was found murdered, Benson broke down at the crime scene. She left and immediately saw Stabler at the end of the hall. He was back from Quantico and eager to check in on his partner. Benson was relieved, instantly running into Stabler's arms.

“I’m really glad you’re back," Benson told him.

“I should’ve come back sooner,” Stabler said, squeezing his partner tight.

Exhausted by the the harrowing day, Benson rested her head on Stabler's shoulder before pulling away. "I'm fine," she reassured him.

“Like hell you are," Stabler said before the SVU duo got back to business.

This scene just speaks to the unshakeable bond between Benson and Stabler.

"We are just connected," Hargitay said on Call Her Daddy about her powerful real-life friendship with Meloni. "We are so close; it's like we've been through the battle together. We know each other so well. We love each other so much. We respect each other so much. We connected, obviously, by living these stories and going so deep together for so many years acting. And he and I really bond over comedy; we have a very similar sense of humor."

