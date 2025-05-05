The singer-songwriter pulled his acrobatic move and served up sizzling fajitas on Quinta Brunson's May 3 episode.

Benson Boone Was Flippin' Awesome on SNL — and Popped up on Weekend Update Too

Singer-songwriter Benson Boone has had an amazing 2025. After snagging a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, Boone's uber-viral performance of his hit song, "Beautiful Things," at the February ceremony found him getting his suit torn off by Heidi Klum and Nikki Glaser before executing a dazzling flip in a baby blue jumpsuit. He then performed at Coachella before taking the Studio 8H stage in his Musical Guest debut on Saturday Night Live.

Boone sang the two lead singles from his forthcoming American Heart album. Did he flip? Yes, technically three times: Once during the promos, at the top of his first performance after briefly serenading Host Quinta Brunson, and again in his second song. Not only that, he also popped up as a charming Applebee's server during the May 3 edition of "Weekend Update."

Benson Boone during Saturday Night Live Season 50, Episode 19. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Watch Benson Boone perform "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else" and "Mystical Magical" on SNL

The '80s-rock-flavored "Sorry I'm Here for Someone Else" is the lead single from Boone's next era, and he performed it in a multihued purple ensemble backed by a smiling band clad in all white.

Benson Boone: Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else (Live)

For his second performance, also introduced by Host Brunson, Boone donned another shiny-fabric purple number with a matching tie. Crooning "Mystical Magical," Boone flipped again mid-song. Honestly, if many of us were this acrobatically blessed, we'd be pulling flips everywhere (onstage, offstage, in line at the DMV), so we can only applaud the man's skills.

Watch Benson Boone sing "Mystical Magical":

Benson Boone: Mystical Magical (Live)

Benson Boone served Bowen Yang fajitas on "Weekend Update"

Lest you think Boone's charisma is limited to his musical performances, watch his cameo on "Weekend Update" below. He shows up as Applebee's server Benson Boone, there to serve dinner to a couple (Sarah Sherman and Bowen Yang) who are begging their fellow Americans to keep our failing chain restaurants in business.

"Howdy, Duke and Darlene. I'm here with your usual: sizzling Sriracha fajitas with a side of...Asian glaze," Boone told them, holding two platters.

"Oh, thank you, Benson. You know what we always say?", Yang's character Duke told him, before he, Boone, and Sherman burst into, "Applebeeee's! Stayyy!" to the tune of the "Beautiful Things" chorus. And they nailed it.

Weekend Update: Two Applebee's Barflies Darlene and Duke

