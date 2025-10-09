Benjamin Levy Aguilar Confirms Torres' Storyline Continues with a "Existential Crisis"

Dante Torres' journey is just beginning on Chicago P.D. Season 13, and nobody's looking forward to it more than the actor who has brought Torres to life since Season 9: Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video shared by the official One Chicago Instagram account on October 8, Aguilar addressed fans directly and spoke about Torres' character arc this season on Chicago P.D. The character has gone through so much turmoil since last season that some fans have speculated about Aguilar's fate.

Watch Benjamin Levy Aguilar address his character arc here.

The talented 32-year-old isn't going anywhere. In fact, Aguilar is excited about Torres' storyline in Season 13, despite the dark road ahead.

"What surprised me last season about [Torres], is that he was going through so much," Aguilar explained. "He lost someone he loves, and basically, he's responsible for the entire team getting shut down. There's a lot of guilt, but what he always held onto was his faith — and he is having an existential crisis."

RELATED: Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar & Arienne Mandi "Look Like Siblings" in New Pic

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 2. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

The transformation that began in Season 12 for Officer Torres is still happening. Viewers have been taken aback by the character's haggard appearance since then, but as Aguilar explains, it's all part of a bigger story.

"I never thought he was gonna let go of that part of himself, so I'm really excited to see where this story, this arc, takes me this season because it's an arc that carries into a new season. How do people behave when they have an existential crisis? When they truly are completely lost in the idea of who they think they were? I'm very excited to explore that as an actor and as a character."

RELATED: What's Wrong with Torres on Chicago P.D.? And Why He Looks So Different (DETAILS)

From dealing with the fallout of his team being disbanded at the end of last season to literally pulling his sutures out in frustration after being attacked by a perp in the second episode of Season 13, Torres is going down a dark path for sure. However, Aguilar is taking his character's twist of fate as an acting opportunity of a lifetime.

"I think it's a whirlwind of pain. Just a lot of pain and darkness, so I am expecting a lot of dark moments. I don't think the light is there yet — but I'm excited," he said.

When do new episodes of Chicago P.D. air?

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 2 "Open Wounds". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Fans can follow Torres' fascinating character arc every Wednesday night on NBC. In fact, that's when new episodes of all three One Chicago shows air every week, with episodes available for next-day streaming on Peacock.

Here's the official Windy City Wednesday schedule: