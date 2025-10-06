Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar & Arienne Mandi "Look Like Siblings" in New Pic

It took just a few days of working together for two Chicago P.D. stars to start looking like each other.

On October 1, NBC's official One Chicago Instagram account shared a carousel in honor of the first Windy City Wednesday of the fall, capturing many fan favorites in candid behind-the-scenes moments on their respective sets.

Stars were equally represented across Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire. Still, it's impossible not to stop in your tracks when you come across the third photo in the carousel: A cute shot of Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Arienne Mandi looking like they're brother and sister!

On October 1 Aguilar took note of the resemblance, sharing the photo on his Instagram Stories with a note that read, "We look like siblings."

Mandi's character, Eva Imani, joined the Intelligence Unit in Season 13. And if fans notice some genuine chemistry between her and Aguilar's Dante Torres throughout the new season, it shouldn't come as a shock. After all, the two are old friends!

In a September interview with NBC Insider, Mandi explained that the two met five years ago while they were both living in Los Angeles.

"We met actually back in 2020 in a jiu-jitsu class," she revealed. "We were training in L.A., actually, both of us at the time… We realized we have the same sense of humor, and obviously, we were both actors, so we started hanging out, helping each other with self-tapes, training a lot."

Thanks to their shared passions, Aguilar and Mandi quickly developed a close friendship that is still going strong today.

"We were kind of just very kindred spirits," Mandi continued. "I guess you could say we just had a blast together and became the closest of friends."

