Consider this your video game cheat code for watching Peacock’s special Thanksgiving night broadcast of Cincinnati vs. Baltimore.

What Is the EA Sports Madden NFL Cast for Bengals vs. Ravens on Thanksgiving? Everything to Know

If Derrick Henry’s pounding ground attack sometimes feels like a video game cheat code for the Baltimore Ravens, just imagine how it’ll look in an actual video game-based live stream that’s set to ramp up the fun factor when the Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals on Peacock's exclusive Thanksgiving Night NFL game.

For the second straight year, NBC Sports is teaming up with EA Sports to present the EA Sports Madden NFL Cast, an alternate live NFL broadcast that fuses gameplay elements from the hugely popular Madden NFL 26 video game with traditional gameday coverage. It’s all going down on Peacock for the Bengals vs. Ravens contest on Thursday, November 27 — and we’ve got the details on how to get your immersive NFL game face on just in time for Turkey Day.

What to know about Peacock’s EA Sports Madden NFL Cast of the Bengals-Ravens game on November 27 (Thanksgiving Day)

Peacock will host the live stream of the EA Sports Madden NFL Cast as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cincinnati Bengals in a special Thanksgiving Night NFL matchup on Thursday, November 27.

Kickoff time is set for 8 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, with NBC Sports handling the game’s simultaneous main live broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

What is the EA Sports Madden NFL Cast during Peacock's Bengals vs. Ravens Thanksgiving game?

Revealed at halftime during this week’s Sunday Night Football broadcast of the Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles game on NBC and Peacock, the EA Sports Madden NFL Cast is returning for a second consecutive year to put an immersive and fun twist on conventional NFL coverage.

If you’re a fan of the Madden NFL 26 video game, then you know what to expect: A fast-paced, data-driven alternate broadcast that incorporates tons of fun features from Madden 26 — all in real time — for a completely unique NFL viewing experience.

This year’s Madden Cast is getting its own dedicated commentary team — all the better to bring its own brand of immersive fun into the mix. Three-time NFL All-Pro defensive back Tyrann Mathieu (aka the “Honey Badger”) joins the lineup this year, alongside returning Madden NFL Cast veterans Paul Burmeister of NBC Sports (play-by-play) and former NFL quarterback and Madden NFL expert Kurt Benkert, who will utilize graphic overlays to discuss and predict play options.

Mathieu was regularly among the highest Madden-rated players at his position, and this year he’ll be slotting into a coverage lineup that also includes another Madden favorite: six-time Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson. Johnson returns to the Madden NFL Cast as “ratings adjuster,” adjusting player ratings on the fly from right inside the stadium, alongside reporter Kay Adams.

New for this year’s Madden Cast is a main coverage angle that comes straight from the video game perspective of Madden 26, with a hi-sky camera that perches directly behind the quarterback for each and every snap. Back from last year’s Madden Cast coverage (which first debuted with the December 21, 2024 game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs) is a full Madden-based package of animated overlays and game analytics.

Featuring live EA Sports Madden NFL 26 graphics, the Bengals-vs.-Ravens Madden Cast on Thanksgiving Night will come complete with route trees, play cards, and player ratings — all enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats and GeniusIQ, Genius Sports’ next generation data and AI platform that combines real-time data insights with fully branded animations.

What is Madden 26?

The Madden franchise is a long-running NFL video game series, named after NFL coaching legend and announcer John Madden. The series first launched in 1988 with the release of the first John Madden Football game on the Apple II computer. As its legion of fans now know, the series has since grown to become a mainstay in the world of sports video games, boasting releases across all generations of video game consoles up to and including the current generation of Playstation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.