Sabrina Carpenter Loves Ben Marshall's Height in "Tall, Plain Boyfriend" SNL Sketch

His face is none of her business in this Cut for Time sketch.

Sabrina Carpenter offered an intriguing alternative to regular dating in a bonus sketch from her episode of Saturday Night Live: Tall Plain Boyfriend, played by Ben Marshall.

The commercial-style segment starts with Carpenter on a date with a "little" man, played by Jeremy Culhane. He's doing walrus impressions and making jokes about the rat living in his closet, and she's over it.

"Dating can be tough," she says. "Some guys try too hard to be funny or interesting, especially the little ones. It feels like they're doing the most, but sometimes you just want less. So that's why I switched to Tall, Plain Boyfriend."

She uncovers a giant box containing Marshall, who towers over the 5-feet tall "Manchild" singer, and whose character apparently does little else.

"No drama, no personality, just a long body with hair on head," she says. "All the girlies will be jealous."

"What does he do for work?," asks a curious Sarah Sherman.

"He's 6'5"," Carpenter says.

"Where did he grow up?" Sherman asks.

"He's 6'5"."

"What's his name?" Sherman wonders, and you can guess the answer: "Who cares? He's 6'5"."

So, what is included with your order of Tall Plain Boyfriend? He comes equipped with "the most lukewarm takes of all time," but he does not come with a bed frame, a second towel, or political views. And does he have a nice face? Unknown.

"Girl, I can barely see up there," Carpenter says. "That's none of my business."

Marshall plays his height-based role perfectly, offering opinions like, "Sleeping feels so good when you're tired," or, "Life is crazy, but dogs are so fun," and "Opening presents on Christmas? Come on, the best."

If you're looking for a deep conversation, Carpenter says, listen to a podcast.

"Tall Plain Boyfriend: He may not make you laugh," she says. "But he will make you feel tiny."

Who is "Tall Plain Boyfriend" Ben Marshall?

Sabrina Carpenter and Chris (Ben Marshall) appear onn the "Plans" sketch of Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 3 on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Nora Rockwell/NBC

Marshall, who also played Carpenter's much taller love interest in the pre-taped sketch "Plans", is one of five new featured players who officially joined the SNL cast in Season 51, though he's not actually new to the show. He's been writing and appearing in Please Don't Destroy videos since 2021, also co-wrote and starred in 2023's Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, which featured the 6'4" Conan O'Brien as Marshall's character's father.

"It was an obvious choice because they're both super tall, funny red-heads," director Paul Briganti joked to NBC Insider about the casting.

Marshall joined the Season 51 cast alongside Culhane, fellow Tall Plain Boyfriend Tommy Brennan, Veronika Slowikowska, and Kam Patterson.

