Why You Recognize Bellamy Young on Brilliant Minds Season 2

Season 2 of Brilliant Minds is shaping up to be a thrilling watch as Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) faces challenges at Bronx General Hospital and beyond. And among the dynamite stars making their way to the Season 2 cast is Bellamy Young, ready to shake things up in the neurology unit.

Viewers have relished the return of Quinto's iconic neurologist and his dedicated team of doctors as Wolf faces some of the most confounding psych cases, all based on real-life medical anomalies. Applauded for its gripping blend of diagnostic mystery and deep storytelling, the series is doubling down on star power in its sophomore season, with Young introducing an all-new character to the mix.

With a dynamite returning cast and fresh narrative twists on the horizon, Season 2 of Brilliant Minds is poised to explore new psychological terrain — and Young's arrival is at the heart of that expansion.

Who does Bellamy Young play on Brilliant Minds? Bellamy Young joins the recurring cast of Brilliant Minds as Dr. Amelia Frank, a clinical director for a long-term mental healthcare facility, Hudson Oaks. Her character serves as a fascinating counterpart to Wolf's patient-centric approach. Well-acquainted with the woes of the mental healthcare system, Amelia is dedicated to de-stigmatizing long-term inpatient treatment and finding a solution to give her patients the best future possible. Adding an extra layer of intrigue to her character is Season 2's flash-forward sequences, as seen in the premiere episode, which show Wolf as an unwilling patient at Hudson Oaks. What leads Wolf to go from doctor to patient, and why does Young seem so invested in his care? Viewers will have to watch to solve the mystery, but Amelia is bound to keep Wolf on his toes.

Bellamy Young's TV and film credits

Bellamy Young attends the 2025 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 20, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Young has long been a television powerhouse, delivering performances across drama, comedy, and thrillers. She became a household name as the formidable First Lady-turned-President Mellie Grant on the long-running drama series Scandal, a performance that earned her critical acclaim.

Young has showcased her chameleonic talent in a variety of television roles, holding memorable arcs on CSI: Miami, Scrubs, Criminal Minds, Prodigal Son, United States of Tara, American Dreams, The Other Black Girl, and Promised Land, among many others. Young's film credits are equally applauded. She appeared in the romantic dramedy A Wrinkle in Time and also delivered standout performances in films like Mission: Impossible III, We Were Soldiers, and The Freebie.

Young joins fellow Brilliant Minds newcomers John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus, and Al Calderon in Season 2, all three of whom play significant roles in the medical madness. Some of the Season 2 guest stars include Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams, 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski, and Chicago Med alum Molly Bernard, to name a few of the iconic faces heading to Bronx General Hospital this season. Following the announcement that Young was joining Brilliant Minds in Season 2, Young took to social media to express her excitement with fans.

"So happy to be able to share the news!" Young shared on Instagram. "Tune in to meet Amelia in the fall — but you can catch up now on the wonderful first season of Brilliant Minds on @nbc & @peacock! Sending everyone much love."

Don't miss Bellamy Young's Dr. Amelia Frank in Season 2 of Brilliant Minds

Fans will want to tune in for Young's introduction to the Bronx General Hospital chaos by watching Season 2 of Brilliant Minds on Mondays at 10/9c on NBC. Viewers can also follow along with all the juicy drama Dr. Amelia Frank delivers by streaming new Brilliant Minds episodes the next day on Peacock.