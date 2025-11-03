Bel-Air's Final Season Trailer Reveals New Baby Fears, School Fights, and Relationship Woes

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out what's in store for Will (Jabari Banks), Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman), and the others in Season 4 of Peacock's Bel-Air.

Is that a baby bump we spot in the Season 4 trailer for Bel-Air? Only time will tell.

A revealing new trailer for the final season of the Peacock drama series that reimagines the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air shows Will's Aunt Viv (Vivian Banks, played by Cassandra Freeman) standing with one hand over her extended stomach in one scene as she checks herself out. In another scene, she tells her husband Phillip Banks (Adrian Holmes), "The thought of starting over terrifies me," and he responds, "I'm gonna be right by your side."

What happened in the Bel-Air Season 3 finale? Fans may remember from the Season 3 finale of the show that Viv looked at what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test. So, viewers will just have to tune in to the Season 4 premiere to find out if these signs mean what we think they mean. Other cliffhangers in the Bel-Air Season 3 finale included Will being thrown by two men into a vehicle that drove away with him in it, and his cousin Hilary Banks (Coco Jones) finding her new husband unconscious during their honeymoon in Turks and Caicos.

Read on to find out what else the Bel-Air Season 4 trailer reveals about what's to come!

Watch the Bel-Air Season 4 trailer here.

Elsewhere in the Season 4 trailer, Will and his cousin Carlton Banks (Olly Sholotan) are seen trying to figure out what their futures will look like after high school. They're both optimistic, but face obstacles. "I need a little bit more time to make something shake," Will says. But his uncle Phillip Banks (Adrian Holmes) tells him, "Time isn't on your side, nephew."

Meanwhile, Carlton is confident about college, bragging about his GPA and saying, "Princeton should be lucky to have me." But things look like they may not be going as smoothly as he'd hoped, as a man says, "We're looking for something more."

There's also drama between Carlton and love interest Amira (Alycia Pascual-Peña), a recovering addict that he met in rehab. "I just want to move on," Carlton says in one scene, as Amira responds, "From me or your history?"

And Carlton and Hilary's little sister Ashley Banks (Akira Akbar) is having some trouble of her own, as she's seen getting into a physical fight with a fellow student in her first year of high school.

That's not all that's revealed in the trailer. Tyra Banks, who was previously announced to be playing "a former college classmate" of Viv in a guest-star role this season, appears in one scene. And a certain rapper and TV personality also shows up.

Was that Snoop Dogg in the Bel-Air Season 4 trailer? Snoop Dogg is seen in the Season 4 trailer for Bel-Air, in a scene with Will and Carlton. It's still unclear what role he'll play on the show, but until then, fans can catch him as one of the Coaches on Season 28 of The Voice.

When does Bel-Air Season 4 premiere? The fourth and final season Bel-Air — consisting of eight one-hour episodes — debuts on Peacock on Monday, November 24, 2025 with three episodes. It'll be followed by two more new episodes on Monday, December 1, and then three final episodes on Monday, December 8.

What will Bel-Air Season 4 be about? According to an official synopsis of the the final season of Bel-Air, "Will tries to balance the fun and excitement of senior year with the expectations that have brought him to this moment. Carlton tests his own resolve as he deals with the fallout of some very big decisions that could threaten his future. Together, both boys will help each other through this pivotal time in their lives. "An unexpected power shift will threaten the brotherhood between Phil and Geoffrey, whose loyalties to the Banks family will be tested," the season's description continues. "Viv struggles with reinventing herself as she looks at motherhood from a different perspective. It’s Ashley’s freshman year in high school and she’s working through a rebellious phase but quickly learns that the status quo may no longer serve her. Hilary goes on a journey of self-exploration."

Peacock's Bel-Air was inspired by Morgan Stevenson Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the ‘90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Like the original series, Bel-Air follows Will’s journey from the rough streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel Air, the ritzy Los Angeles neighborhood.

Who's in the cast of Peacock's Bel-Air Season 4? The main cast includes Jabari Banks (Will), Adrian Holmes (Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa).

Bel-Air is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Westbrook Studios, a division of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s media company Westbrook Inc.

Carla Banks Waddles serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Other executive producers include Morgan Stevenson Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina, Quincy Jones, and Andy and Susan Borowitz. And David Boorstein, Des Moran, Shukree Tilghman, and Felicia Pride serve as co-executive producers.