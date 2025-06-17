The Voice Coach alum got a little style help from his supermodel wife while they were giving a house tour.

Adam Levine Said the Cutest Thing to Behati Prinsloo After She Fixed His Collar

Adam Levine and his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, did an Architectural Digest video tour of their gorgeous Pacific Palisades home in August 2021. And a little moment between The Voice Coach alum and Prinsloo will make fans' hearts swell.

It happened when Levine and Prinsloo were showing a room where Leivne keeps many of his guitars. “When you’re a 10-year-old, 11-year-old kid and you’re learning how to play the guitar, Eddie Van Halen is just, come on, you know,” Levine said, referring to how influential the late guitarist was — and still is — to musicians. “And he passed recently, tragically, and I wanted to try and find an old 5150-[style guitar], like completely Jerry-rigged bad, not original, not very fancy — I wanted to have one, ‘cause the way he did it was so-”

That’s when Prinsloo sweetly walked up behind him and fixed his shirt collar.

“Oh, thank you!” Levine said kindly.

Prinsloo gave a smiley shrug to the camera, and Levine continued telling viewers about his Van Halen-inspired guitar without missing a beat. Watch this cute moment for yourself in the video, below. Start around the 4:30 mark.

“The way [Van Halen] did it was so cool, and so I just wanted to mess around on one and see what ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love’ sounded like — and it sounded great,” he explained.

Sure enough, Levine’s beat-up, Jerry-rigged 5150 electric guitar is still sitting proudly in the corner of his office. And thanks to Prinsloo, so was his shirt collar. It's the little things!

The entire video tour offers a rare glimpse into the home Levine and Prinsloo have built for themselves and their three adorable children. The couple share Dusty Rose (8), Gio Grace (6), and a 2-year-old son whose name they have not publicly revealed.

Adam Levine admits becoming a father has “softened” him

Adam Levine appears on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In a 2025 People interview, Levine revealed just how much becoming a father has changed him.

"Yeah, I've softened — I mean, I have three kids, I cry every day," he confessed. "I feel like I've also kind of always been pretty keyed in with my emotions."

According to the Maroon 5 frontman, his three kids have had a bigger impact on him than he could have imagined.

"I just love being near them," he said. "I love to watch every single step. And of course, you miss when they're tiny, and then they get bigger, and then you say, 'Oh, my God, they're so big,' and then you appreciate all the things you can do with them when they get bigger. And they're not that big yet because they're still really young, so there's so much more coming. But it's just this amazing, never-ending movie, just watching. And it's the best s—t ever. It's the best thing in the world to me."