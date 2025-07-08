10-Year-Old Prodigy Bay Melnick Virgolino Plays Guitar Like a Rockstar Twice His Age

Did AGT just snag a prodigy? 10-year-old Bay Melnick Virgolino may be shorter than the electric guitar he plays, but when he took the stage for America's Got Talent, he did what he came there to do. "I was 5 years old, and I was obsessed with [Guns n Roses guitarist] Slash," the New Yorker explained. "I wanted to learn how to play, so I asked my mom for lessons."

"My mom and my dad, they’re my biggest supporters, they’re kind of like...they’re my roadies," Bay joked before launching into an expert cover of Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way." To say the kid can play would be putting it mildly. He performed the song flawlessly and didn't seem to be breaking a sweat, singing along and getting the whole audience hyped. It would have been a stellar performance from anyone, but from a child it was all the more impressive.

Bay Melnick Virgolino auditions in America's Got Talent Season 20, Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

All the Judges gave Bay Melnick Virgolino a "Yes" vote

"I think Lenny Kravitz would be so proud of you. When you got so into it and did all those riffs, I felt it. I really liked that bit, I did," said Mel B. after his performance. Howie Mandel agreed, saying, "There’s no question, I don’t have to say anything, this audience just said it. You are amazing, you are memorable. You’re like a rockstar." (Need more Lenny Kravitz? Check out the Fourth of July Fireworks special on NBC!)

Judge Sofía Vergara elaborated on Bay's rockstar-ness, explaining, "I think that you’re one of the coolest kids I have ever met. At 10 years old. You are a little mini tiny little superstar."

For Judge Simon Cowell, Bay's interest in music at a young age reminded him of his son Eric. "I really can kind of relate. My son Eric has just learned how to play drums. It must be the best feeling win the world for you and your mum and dad right now to be there after that because you’re so good. And you’re having the best time you’ve ever had," Cowell said. After a quick count, the young rocker got four yeses and headed backstage to his parents and Host Terry Crews, who said he'd soon be seen my millions of people, a prospect that seemed to blow the kid's mind.