How to Watch The Bad Guys 2 - Now Streaming on Peacock!

Based on the New York Times bestselling children’s graphic novel by Aaron Blabey, DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 is the next chapter detailing the life-and-times of the Bad Guys gang, anthropomorphized animals who use their natural skills to crack all kinds of problems. But now they've committed themselves to living a reformed life, and they're finding that leaving behind their criminal days is proving more difficult than expected.

Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, The Bad Guys 2 is now ready for your family viewing exclusively on Peacock.

Where is The Bad Guys 2 streaming? The Bad Guys 2 streams exclusively on Peacock beginning today, November 21, 2025. You can make it a double-feature night too because The Bad Guys is also streaming on Peacock, along with some extra bonus content.

What is The Bad Guys 2 about?

Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), Chief Misty Luggins (Alex Borstein), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) appear in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 (2025), directed by Pierre Perifel. Photo: DreamWorks Animation

A direct sequel to the 2022 hit DreamWorks Animation feature The Bad Guys, the sequel is yet again directed by Pierre Perifel, along with co-director JP Sans. The Bad Guys 2 follows the original crew of animal criminals, who now find themselves reformed, doing their very best to become standup guys. According to the synopsis, they're "trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls."

Who is the voice cast of The Bad Guys 2?

The crew introduced in The Bad Guys (2022) is back and is again voiced by Sam Rockwell (Mr. Wolf), Marc Maron (Mr. Snake), Awkwafina (Ms. Tarantula), Craig Robinson (Mr. Shark), Anthony Ramos (Mr. Piranha), Richard Ayoade (Professor Marmalade), and Zazie Beetz (Diane Foxington, aka The Crimson Paw).

Their rival ladies gang, The Bad Girls, introduces the voice work of Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat, Maria Bakalova as Pigtail, and Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne as Doom.

The Bad Guys 2 is now streaming exclusively on Peacock. Visit the official The Bad Guys 2 movie site here.