The Bad Guys 2 Director Talks Michelangelo Comparisons & Hopes for The Bad Guys 3

One of 2025's most entertaining animated treats was DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys 2 (now streaming on Peacock), which revealed the next chapter for the newly reformed gang of former animal thieves led by Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell).

Sticking by the side of Wolf from 2022's original, The Bad Guys (also streaming on Peacock), is Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master of disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), muscle man Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and tech-whiz Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina). Also returning is director Pierre Perifel, who was the creative brain behind adapting Aaron Blabey's bestselling children’s graphic novel of the same name into a stylish animated feature film.

Upon The Bad Guys 2's theatrical release back in August, Perifel told NBC Insider that returning to tell another chapter with these characters was "a no brainer," and that he loved being able to explore a lot of ideas with his his long-time collaborator, JP Sans, including the introduction of the rival girl gang, the Bad Girls, voiced by Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat, Maria Bakalova as Pigtail, and Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne as Doom.

Director Pierre Perifel on making The Bad Guys 2 with his "dream team"

Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), Chief Misty Luggins (Alex Borstein), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) and Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) appear in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 (2025), directed by Pierre Perifel. Photo: DreamWorks Animation

Perifel said he and his team had a lot of ideas of where to take Mr. Wolf and the gang.

"We definitely wanted to stay with these characters again and play with them for a few more years," Perifel told NBC Insider. "These movies take a long time to make but never, at any moment, was there any kind of boredom. And we had literally, more or less, the same team from the first movie to the second movie. And that team is my dream team. It's some of my best friends and colleagues and amazing artists, so being able just to carry on with them has been like a blessing, honestly. It's been a fantastic journey honestly."

Pierre Perifel discusses The Bad Guys 2 deleted scenes and possibility of The Bad Guys 3

Pigtail (Maria Bakalova), Kitty Kat (Danielle Brooks) and Doom (Natasha Lyonne) in DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2, directed by Pierre Perifel. Photo: Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Animation

As is the case with most animated films, a lot of ideas in the film didn't make it all the way through development. With both the Blu-ray release and the Peacock streaming of The Bad Guys 2, audiences can access deleted scenes that didn't end up making it into the final movie.

"The first version of The Bad Guys 2, we had a story that was a little closer to the book where the Bad Girls were Diane Foxington's [Zazie Beetz] former crew," Perifel said. "They were out for revenge because Diane had decided to go good."

However, they soon realized that story was more about Diane and that the sequel needed to bring Mr. Wolf and the Bad Guys back into focus.

"Making a movie is like Michelangelo when he was sculpting his David, and there's a block of marble and somewhere in there is his sculpture of David," he explained. "And that's what we do in animation. You just try one version and it's not quite there yet. Some of it is there, but not all of it. And then all of a sudden, the movie starts dictating where [Mr. Wolf] wants to go in the story.

"But you have to listen carefully," Perifel continued. "You're trying things and this is why we have those deleted scenes. Some of them you fall in love with, and even though they are fantastic scenes, really well storyboarded too, we couldn't go there. We had to pivot and change."

With the positive reception for the sequel, that begs the question of whether a trilogy is something he's considered?

"If there is a Bad Guys 3, I think I would finish that," he said of his continued commitment to the franchise he started. "We have tons of ideas. Also, I know where I want to end these characters and where I want to take them, so we'll see. Fingers crossed."

Where is The Bad Guys 2 streaming?

The Bad Guys 2 is now streaming exclusively on Peacock. You can make it a double-feature too, because The Bad Guys is also streaming on Peacock!

Visit the official The Bad Guys 2 movie site here.