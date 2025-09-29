Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Everything to Know

Adam Sandler and Bad Bunny Freaked Out When They First Met Each Other, Talk Happy Gilmore 2 Cameos

From Bruce Springsteen to Beyoncé, there’s nothing quite like the dazzling star power rocking a packed house during an NFL Super Bowl halftime show. More than a binding agent for two hard-fought halves of the best football of the season, these events are nothing short of electrifying extravaganzas, worthy of the price of admission alone. It’s often an opportunity for powerhouse musicians to craft unforgettably entertaining shows, not just for the fans there to celebrate America’s pigskin pastime, but for audiences around the planet. Genre-defying, statement-making and, of course, never to be missed.

Now, like the Boss and Bey, it’s Bad Bunny’s turn to take the stage and captivate the world on football’s biggest night.

NFL announces Bad Bunny as 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer

Bad Bunny performs on SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images

Last night, during halftime of Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, Apple Music, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that three-time Grammy-winning Puerta Rican superstar Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl 60 halftime show.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” said Bunny, aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, in the statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

In partnership with the NFL, the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show is being produced by Apple and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. The entertainment mogul praised Bunny for his herculean efforts to uplift his home island, helping to ignite hundreds of millions of dollars in tourism revenue.

“What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” stated Jay-Z. “We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

When is Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl LX? After a 17 weeks full of fierce gridiron action, the NFL season will culminate with Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026. Broadcast live on NBC and streaming on Peacock, and featuring a halftime spectacle headlined by Bad Bunny, the year’s best two teams will go head-to-head in a gritty matchup at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Led by Kendrick Lamar’s signature flow, the NFL is coming off of its highest-rated halftime performance with last year’s show raking in an estimated 133.5 million viewers, per Billboard. Bad Bunny may have some big shoes to fill, but legions of his fans would agree that few are more well-equipped to tackle the task.

"The Halftime Show is the ultimate celebration of music and culture, and few artists embody that intersection more perfectly and authentically than Bad Bunny," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Music, Sports and Beats. "We've had the privilege of working closely with Bad Bunny over the years and watching his meteoric rise into one of the most influential artists of our time has been truly incredible. His music has not only broken records but has elevated Latin music to the center of pop-culture, and we are thrilled to once again partner with the NFL and Roc Nation to deliver this historic performance to millions of fans worldwide. We know this show will be unforgettable."

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny performs onstage at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 17, 2025. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny has evolved into a global icon ever since 2016, when his song “Diles” on SoundCloud caught the attention of music producer DJ Luian. Having come from humble beginnings, the former grocery store bagger subsequently released “Soy Peor,” earning him a coveted record contract with Hear This Music. Riding his breakout wave, the now 31-year-old cemented his meteoric rise to fame in 2018 after collaborating with Cardi B on her smash-hit single “I Like It,” followed by his own number-one single that year “Mía,” which featured Drake.

While Bunny’s debut solo album, X 100pre (2018) landed at number 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200, his follow-up solo album YHLQMDLG (2020) soared to number two on the charts, becoming the highest-ranked all-Spanish language album to ever appear on the elite list. Though impressive, his third solo album, El Último Tour Del Mundo (2020), shattered records on its way to becoming the first all-Spanish language album to top the Billboard 200.

Now a three-time Grammy award-winner, who was named Billboard artists of the year in 2022, Bad Bunny’s vast array of the talents have also helped power a strong career in Hollywood. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, he’s appeared alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train (2022), Austin Butler in Caught Stealing (2025), and Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2 (2025) – a film that also features Kansas City Chiefs tight end Taylor Swift's fiancée, Travis Kelce. Beyond the airwaves and the silver screen, Bunny is also performing as a professional wrestler in the WWE, making his much anticipated in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Fresh off a historic residency in Puerto Rico that attracted more than half a million fans and was featured on Amazon, the musical sensation is gearing up to embark on a 57-date world tour beginning November 21 in the Dominican Republic.

