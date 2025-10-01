Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The teaser video for the Season 51 premiere reveals the first look at Featured Player Veronika Slowikowska's jump from TikTok to NBC.

Bad Bunny Gets (Very) Familiar with New SNL Cast Members in His New Premiere Promo

Bad Bunny is back at Saturday Night Live to host the October 4 premiere, and it's like he never left.

After performing as Musical Guest for the Season 50 finale, the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show star is making history by also hosting the first episode of Season 5. In a promo released October 1,the "NUEVAYol" singer is treating every single cast member — including a Featured Player he's never met before — like family, for better or worse. A promo released on October 1 begins with cast members Sarah Sherman and Marcello Hernández pondering his return.

"It's so cool that Bad Bunny's back," Sherman says. "I feel like he's been here a lot recently. You think he's getting comfortable with us?"

"Yeah, for sure," says Hernández. "I just can't tell if he's, like, too comfortable."

In an adorable and also slightly creepy montage, Bad Bunny torments the Season 51 featured players.

Bad Bunny asks Veronika Slowikowska if his friends can crash in SNL's new promo

The Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and actor tells returning Season 50 cast member Jane Wickline he's borrowing her toothbrush, affectionately calls his "Bad Bunny Is Shrek" collaborator Ben Marshall a "slut" while serving up headlocks, and invites his friends to stay at Veronika Slowikowska's house for the week.

"Today's literally my first day," the brand new cast member protests, but he doesn't seem to hear her.

"It's my friend, his baby, his dog," he continues. "Be careful, he bites."

"The dog?" Slowikowska asks hopefully.

"All of them," Bad Bunny confirms.

He then makes Wickline check his throat for strep and pulls Marshall around the stage while Sherman and Hernández watch.

"Nah," Hernández says. "I bet you he's fine."

Watch the promo above,

Bad Bunny hosts the Season 51 SNL premiere with Musical Guest Doja Cat

The Season 51 premiere is only Bad Bunny's second time hosting, but he's been appearing on the show every chance he gets. He made his first SNL appearance in 2020 during SNL At Home when he played Big Bunny, cousin of David Ortiz (Kenan Thompson), in a cooking segment. He performed as Musical Guest in February 2021, pulled Double Duty in Season 49, performed and appeared in sketches during the SNL50 celebrations, and served as Musical Guest for the Season 50 finale.

He's actually breaking a record by returning so soon. He is the first star to ever be formally billed on two consecutive episodes of SNL in the show's entire 50 year history, so it's no wonder he's feeling so at home.

SNL returns for Season 51 on October 4, so kill some time before then with a few of Bad Bunny's best moments on the show.

Bad Bunny Is Shrek

Please Don't Destroy - Bad Bunny Is Shrek

When he hosted in Season 49, Bad Bunny visited the Please Don't Destroy office in full costume as Shrek with an idea to do a Shrek movie. He made John Higgins dress as Michael Jackson, for some reason.

First Class

Please Don't Destroy - First Class ft. Bad Bunny

When Season 50 finale Host Scarlett Johansson took the PDD boys on a little vacation, she treated them to first class tickets on a plane that was doomed to crash. Bad Bunny played an air traffic controller working his first day all alone. His first question: "What color is your plane?"

Protective Mom 2

Protective Mom 2

Pedro Pascal showed up to reprise his role as the protective mom, while Bad Bunny played the protective aunt. They had no patience for their son's (Hernández) new girlfriend.

Couples at the Bar

Couples at the Bar

Bad Bunny and Hernández battled over a table at the bar and bonded over the fact that they both speak Spanish and they're both dating women (Ego Nwodim and Johansson) they're trying to break up with.

