KPop Demon Hunters' Singers Brought "Golden" to Life in Bad Bunny's SNL Sketch

The thing about Saturday Night Live's annual return in the fall is, they miss the chance to cover all of the pop culture moments that happen in the summer. But some trends are just too mammoth to ignore, and the success of animated film Kpop Demon Hunters was clearly one of them. During a sketch of the same name in Bad Bunny's October 4 season premiere, the women who sing as the movie's fictional girl group, HUNTR/X, fixed the Honmoon again after a brunch sesh turned demonic.

In "Kpop Demon Hunters," a group of friends reunite over mimosas, and chat about movies they want to see — prestige movies mostly, like One Battle After Another (Benicio Del Toro, who's in that film, also made a sketch cameo in "Inventing Spanish"). But one of them, Thomas (Bad Bunny) is eager to share his passion for the surprise summer blockbuster.

"It's actually not for kids," Thomas tells his skeptical pals (Season 51 cast members Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, and Sarah Sherman). "It's for smart adults."

Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna sang "Golden" and "Takedown" on SNL

Though they switch topics, Bad Bunny's character can't seem to shake off the Kpop Demon Hunters magic, calling his friends "idiots" for not seeing how important it is. It leads him to visualize Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami who sing and rap as HUNTR/X's Rumi, Mira, and Zoey their voices in song (Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-Young Yoo voice the acting parts).

The three sound like angels — well, demon hunters — as they briefly harmonize on the movie's biggest song, "Golden," later dipping into diss track "Takedown."

But just as Debra (Fineman) is venting about her problems at work, in walks trouble.

"He's the demon Jinu!" Thomas screams, as the movie's antagonist (Bowen Yang) walks in wearing the character's wide-brimmed hat before singing along to movie bop "Soda Pop." Soon the friends all regret not believing Thomas as Sherman's character becomes possessed. What is this, the Deathly Diner?

"We're sorry we ever doubted you, Thomas," Mikey Day's character says. "Just, please, do something to help us!"

"I cannot help you idiots! But they can," Thomas tells him, raising his arms to the sky as Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna join them to reprise "Golden." Watch the sketch above.

The Kpop Demon Hunters singers visit The Tonight Show on Tuesday, October 7

If you still need to watch a full live performance of "Golden" (same), the three will be back in 30 Rock on Tuesday, October 7, to sing the track live. They'll also sit down with Jimmy Fallon for an interview, so fans will get a chance to get to know the artists better IRL.

