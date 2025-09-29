Bad Bunny October 4's SNL Premiere Marks a History-Making First for the Show

Bad Bunny is about do something no one else has ever done on Saturday Night Live.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

The Puerto Rican singer, rapper, and actor — who was announced as the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer on September 28 — is hosting the Season 51 premiere, mere months after he performed as Musical Guest (and appeared in two sketches) on the Season 50 finale hosted by Scarlett Johansson. It's the first time in the show's 50-year history anyone has ever been officially billed on two episodes in a row.

A few stars have come close to this milestone. Season 13 was cut short by the 1988 writers strike, so Tom Hanks hosted what became the penultimate episode. He then returned to host the Season 14 premiere eight months later. Billy Crystal, who was famously cut from Saturday Night Live's very first episode, hosted the Season 9 finale and delivered Season 10's opening monologue — but he did it as a newly-minted cast member since that premiere had no Host, so it doesn't count.

In the early years of the show, stars like Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, Paul Simon, and the first Five-Timer Buck Henry returned to host multiple times in the same season, but never two episodes in a row.

RELATED: How Many Times Has Bad Bunny Been on SNL? A Timeline of His Appearances

It shouldn't be surprising that Bad Bunny is the one to notch this honor, as he's known for being a record-breaker: Per the Guiness Book of World Records, his fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti (A Summer Without You) is the most-streamed album of all time, to name one of their eleven examples.

Bad Bunny performs on SNL50: The Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/Peacock via Getty Images

Bad Bunny hosts SNL for his second time on October 4 with Musical Guest Doja Cat

The Season 51 premiere may be his second time hosting, but Bad Bunny has become an SNL regular. While he's appeared as Musical Guest three times, his first appearance was actually on SNL At Home in 2020 when he showed up in a sketch as Big Bunny, the cousin of David Ortiz (Kenan Thompson). He performed on the show for the first time in 2021, and he did Double Duty as both Host and Musical Guest in 2023.

Marcello Hernández, musical guest Bad Bunny, host Scarlett Johansson, and Ego Nwodim appear on Saturdduring the “Couple at the Bar” sketch on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

He popped up multiple times throughout the SNL 50th anniversary celebrations in February 2025. During the Homecoming Concert, he performed his own songs and as part of the Lonely Island montage, then appeared as Domingo's "hot brother" in the Anniversary Special. He also got a moment during Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's audience Q&A to ask them if they thought he was funny, and Poehler declared him (in Spanish), "Legit funny."

"You could have been in the cast," Poehler told him. "But don't tell that to Jon Hamm."

RELATED: Bad Bunny Fixes Newark Airport in Scarlett Johansson's "First Class" SNL Sketch

Just watch Bad Bunny become Shrek in this Please Don't Destroy sketch for proof.

Please Don't Destroy - Bad Bunny Is Shrek

For his Season 51 episode, Bad Bunny will be leaving the singing to someone else: Doja Cat will make her Saturday Night Live debut, just days after releasing the album Vie.

Bad Bunny, Amy Poehler, and Sabrina Carpenter host the first episodes of SNL Season 51

On October 11 — SNL's actual 50th birthday — Amy Poehler will return to Studio 8H to host with Musical Guest Role Model. On October 18, Sabrina Carpenter will both host and perform as Musical Guest, exactly 50 years after her SNL50 duet partner, Paul Simon, hosted and performed during the second episode of SNL.

RELATED: Saturday Night Live's Season 51 Premiere Date and Details: Everything We Know

Bad Bunny as Tia and Pedro Pascal as Mama during the "Protective Mom 2" sketch Saturday Night Live Season 49 Episode 1846 on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

It remains to be seen what other milestones and anniversaries SNL hits this season, but it all kicks off Saturday, October 4 at 11:35 ET.