Breaking Down What Bad Bunny Means with His Album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS

All music fans should understand the meaning behind the album's name.

Bad Bunny's DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS isn't just his latest studio album — it's a love letter to his Puerto Rican upbringing.

The album was released on January 5, 2025 and spent four weeks at the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 on the strength of hit singles like "DTMF" and "Baile Inolvidable." But the most significant aspect of the record may be its name.

During his January 14 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Bunny dove even deeper into the album's meaning with Host Jimmy Fallon. While the literal translation of "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS" is "I should have taken more photos," the title evokes strong emotions in the Puerto Rican superstar. (Watch his Tonight Show appearance in full above.)

The meaning of Bad Bunny's album

"I should have embraced — appreciated — more of the moments, the present, I should have appreciated more the people who were around me, the people who loved me," Bad Bunny said before revealing that it's about being blessed and appreciative with where you are right now.

The 31-year-old has never shied away from his Puerto Rican roots, and reflecting on his upbringing has allowed him to develop a newfound appreciation for his childhood and early career.

Bad Bunny has three Grammy Awards under his belt to go along with a 2026 Super Bowl halftime show performance and Saturday Night Live hosting gig coming up in his future — and he's represented Puerto Rico with immense pride every step of the way.

In a January 2025 interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny delved further into the meaning of DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, explaining that with time comes perspective.

Bad Bunny performs onstage during Night One of Bad Bunny: "No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui" Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 11, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"You see things differently when you've spent time away from them," he told the outlet. "When you're looking at them from afar, you appreciate them more."

From a creative perspective, Bunny confessed that by embracing his roots, the album came together with ease.

"It was the easiest, and it's also the most street," he explained. "When I say it's more street, people think I'm coming through with a gun. But street is much more than delinquency or what people think of. It's feeling, it's expressing yourself."

Speaking of expressing himself, Bad Bunny will get that opportunity to do just that in the coming months. Keep reading for more details.

Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl?

It's official: Bad Bunny will perform the halftime show at Super Bowl 60, joining an impressive list of alums who have dazzled sports fans with the annual midgame performance over the years.

Catch Bad Bunny's once-in-a-lifetime performance on Sunday, February 8, 2026 — only on NBC.

When will Bad Bunny host Saturday Night Live?

Musical guest Bad Bunny during the "PDD: First Class" sketch on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Photo: Holland Rainwater/NBC

Fans won't have to wait much longer to catch Bad Bunny hosting the premiere episode of SNL's 51st season. It all happens on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Bunny's appearance will mark an impressive milestone on SNL, too — read all about it here.

Talk about kicking off the 51st season of SNL in style. Bad Bunny's set his own incredibly high standard on the show already, and fans can't wait to see what he does next.