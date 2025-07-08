Home Free's Austin Brown Returned to AGT After Being Turned Away: Here's What Happened

During the second episode of Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent, former Home Free member Austin Brown showed off his impressive voice singing "When A Man Loves A Woman." But while the country singer clearly had chops, there was something not connecting about his performance, and the Judges sent him home, with Judge Simon Cowell suggesting that he return at another time with a different song.

Well, Brown did just that, returning mere days later. Brown reportedly asked the producers day after day if there was an open slot so he could audition again, unwilling to leave Los Angeles and return to Nashville until he had earned Cowell's approval. "I did what I thought the Judges wanted me to do instead of just being myself," he said, reflecting on his first audition. With his return spot secured, he knew he had to make the right second impression.

"You sang a song which we didn’t like, and then we said come back. I was thinking in a year. And actually you’re back…three days later. That shows you really want this. Well, good for you, Austin," said Cowell as Brown took the stage to sing an original.

Austin Brown sings an original song for his second Season 20 audition

Appropriately enough, Brown's original ballad is all about overcoming obstacles. "It’s all an uphill battle until the day it ain’t, It’s all something to be scared of until the day you’re brave," he sang into the mic, getting the audience and Judges on his side with a soaring number about believing in yourself when things get tough. And it totally did the trick.

"You have a beautiful voice, it reminds me of a Country version of Christopher Cross," remarked Howie Mandel. "You’ve got that high range and I really like it in the mode of Country."

"I always get worried when somebody sings an original because obviously nobody knows it apart from you," added Mel B. "But that actually really made sense, and I could feel what you were feeling...I liked it a lot."

Sofía Vergara agreed, calling this second Audition a "big difference. This is you. It feels organic. It was what you were meant to always be singing. And you looked like you were enjoying yourself." Crucially, Cowell was on board as well, telling Brown, "this, I think, sounded true to who you are...you made the right decision to come back, well done."

Four yeses later, the comeback was complete!