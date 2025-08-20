Aubrey Plaza Honored Husband Jeff Baena on SNL50 with This Tribute to Their Wedding

Fans of the Parks and Recreation alum detected a special meaning to what she wore on SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

As a former Saturday Night Live intern, onetime cast hopeful, and Season 48 Host, actress Aubrey Plaza has a long history with the show. So it was only fitting that the Parks and Recreation alum was among the many celebrities who returned to Studio 8H on February 16, 2025, to appear on SNL50: The Anniversary Special. And Plaza fans believe there was a special meaning behind the shirt she wore to introduce performers Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard.

The SNL50 special was Plaza's first public appearance following the January death of her husband, film director Jeff Baena. Dressed in a simple black suit, the Honey Don't! actress introduced Cyrus and Howard's cover of "Nothing Compares 2 U," the Prince song made famous by Sinéad O'Connor. As THR and People reported at the time, the tie-dye shirt underneath Plaza's blazer caught viewers' attention.

Aubrey Plaza and husband Jeff Baena got married in homemade tie-dye pajamas

As Plaza shared on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021, she and Baena got married during the Covid-19 pandemic after dating since 2011. And their nuptials were sweet, low-key, and impromptu.

"We got married on a whim — literally decided at around 5 p.m, got married at 8:30," Plaza told Barrymore. "Jeff got really into tie-dying during the quarantine, so um, I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us."

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza attend Lisa Edelstein's Birthday Party at Private Residence on May 21, 2016 in Silverlake, CA. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In addition to their cozy matching tie-dye outfits, "I had my little rosemary crown, and I made, like, a love altar in the backyard of all of our love objects. It was very witch-core, but it happened."

"Well it sounds so lovely," Barrymore told Plaza. "I'm so glad I asked."

Aubrey Plaza spoke to Amy Poehler about grieving her husband's death

During an August 19 episode of the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, Plaza talked to her friend publicly about how she's doing less than a year after Baena's death.

"On behalf of all the people who feel like they know you and the people who do know you, how are you feeling today?" Poehler asked Plaza.

"Um, I mean, right in this very present moment I feel happy to be with you," Plaza shared. "Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning, and I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I'm OK, but it's a daily struggle."

Plaza likened her ever-present feeling of grief to the situation Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy faced in the action-horror movie The Gorge, which premiered on streaming the same weekend as the SNL50 special aired. "Obviously, this is like a really dumb analogy, and it was kind of a joke at a certain point, but I actually mean it," Plaza said.

"In the movie there there's a cliff on one side, and then there's a cliff on the other side," Plaza said, adding that there's "a gorge in between, and it's filled with all these monster people that are trying to get them. And, I swear when I watched it, I was like, 'That feels like what my grief is like.'"

"Or what grief could be like — where at all times, there's like a giant ocean of just awfulness that's right there, and I can see it," Plaza continued. "And sometimes I just want to dive into it and just be in it. And then sometimes I just look at it, and then sometimes I just try to get away from it — but it's always there."