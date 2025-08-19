Aubrey Plaza & Amy Poehler on Working at SNL Before Becoming Friends: "I Stalked You"

The actress talked Parks and Recreation, grieving her husband Jeff Baena and more on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast.

Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler were practically destined to work to work together.

The two longtime friends didn't officially meet until after Plaza had already been cast as April Ludgate on Parks and Recreation. But as they discussed on the latest episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, their paths could have easily crossed many times before — including on the set of Saturday Night Live, where Plaza was an SNL intern and NBC page when Poehler was a cast member. Which, as they acknowledged, meant were in the same building, and even the same room, many times without knowing it. Or, rather, Poehler didn't know it — Plaza was very aware.

"You were there," the Honey Don't! star assured her friend. "I stalked you."

"I mean, it blows my mind," Poehler said. "I think now about the people that are crossing our lives right now that are like in our proximity that we don't know yet. It's really cool that we were in the same physical space and we didn't know each other."

It's especially impressive because Plaza's career trajectory wasn't exactly typical.

Aubrey Plaza got her SNL internship by faxing her resume to "every department"

"There was a paper on some wall at NYU that had like all the department numbers," Plaza explained. "I fax my resume to every department, and I didn't get anything. And then on a Friday night [during the] 2005 season, I got a call from the design department. They were like, 'We got your resume. We need someone. Can you come interview?'"

It was about 4 or 5 p.m. the day before a live show, and they asked if she could come to 30 Rockefeller Plaza to meet them immediately.

Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), April Ludgate (Aubrey Plaza), and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live SEason 18 Episode 36 on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"So then I like went up to 30 Rock, immediately saw Ben Affleck," she continued. "I didn't know what was going on, but it was a Friday night, so I guess they were blocking or rehearsing. The design department only ever had one intern. Couldn't cut it, mainly because he wanted to be in design. And then I came in, and they were like, 'Do you care about design?' And I was like, 'No!' And they were like, 'Can you start now?'"

SNL sets have to be built "very fast" over the course of just a few days. Sketches are chosen on Wednesdays, so the design department only has from Wednesday to Saturday to "figure out all the sets."

"I remember what I had to do was [be] there all Wednesday night until like 3:00 in the morning or whatever, and then once the sketches were picked, they would be like, 'Go in the filing cabinet and find restaurant number 72, or something. I would sift through and find these blueprints for whatever, and I would watch them draw stuff. And the other job I had was to take continuity photos, and that was cool 'cause you guys would be rehearsing, and everyone thought I worked there. I had a camera...and I was just very quiet and kind of taking pictures of the sets, of the plants and things."

Poehler and Plaza finally met in 2009 while shooting promos for Parks and Recreation, and the beautiful mentor/reluctant mentee relationship between Leslie Knope and April Ludgate was born.

Aubrey Plaza calls grieving her husband Jeff Baena's death a "giant ocean of awfulness"

Plaza also addressed the grief she's been dealing with since her husband, Jeff Baena, died in early January 2025.

"On behalf of all the people who feel like they know you and the people who do know you, how are you feeling today?" Poehler asked Plaza.

"Um, I mean, right in this very present moment I feel happy to be with you," Plaza said. "Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning and I feel really grateful to be moving through the world. I think I'm okay, but it's like a daily struggle."

"Obviously, this is like a really dumb analogy, but and it was kind of a joke at a certain point, but like I actually mean it: Did you see that movie The Gorge?" Plaza asked.

Poehler had not seen the movie, which was released in February 2025.

"It's like an alien movie or something with like Miles Teller," Plaza explained. "In the movie there there's like a cliff on one side and then there's like a cliff on the other side and then there's like gorge in between and it's like filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them and, like, I swear when I watched it I was like, 'That feels like what my grief is like.'"

"Or what grief could be like, where at all times there's like a giant ocean of just awfulness that's like right there and I can like see it," Plaza continued. "And sometimes I just want to dive into it and just like be in it. And then sometimes I just look at it, and then sometimes I just try to get away from it — but it's always there. It's just always there, and the monster people are trying to get me like Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy."

