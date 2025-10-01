Chicago P.D. Set to Have "Fun Guest Stars" for Atwater in Season 13: "Very Exciting"

Season 13 of Chicago P.D. is already off to an explosive start — and fans will be happy to know that the new season won't be slowing down anytime soon.

During an interview with NBC Insider, Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan and star Jason Beghe previewed the latest season — and let it slip that LaRoyce Hawkins' Kevin Atwater could have his hands full this year!

According to Sigan, Atwater will interact with his fair share of "fun guest stars" throughout Season 13.

"We've got really fun Atwater throughline this year with some fun guest stars for him to meet, and again, I think he's in a time of his life where he's sort of discovering maybe there is 'more that I wanted than what I have,' you know?" Sigan explained.

According to Sigan, many of Atwater's storylines are based on his character's current mindset of, "I've spent so many years devoted to my family and to the people around me and making sure everyone's okay, and what is the next chapter for me?"

"Yeah, very exciting," Beghe chimed in before alluding that his character, Sergeant Hank Voight, may cross paths with these mystery guest stars in Season 13.

"As an actor… I definitely feel like I've got a delicious meal in front of me," he hinted.

When Beghe was asked if there is a line that Voight would never cross in the name of doing something he feels is "right," the actor didn't mince his words.

"That's an interesting question and the most honest way I can answer it is, uh — no. There isn't," he confessed. "That's from Voight's point of view… he doesn't have a lot of doubt in his universe. He doesn't sit around going, 'What if?' or 'Maybe,' you know? He doesn't have anxiety or depression. He's very present. He's in [the] right now."

Who will Atwater find himself facing off with this season and how does Voight factor into all of it? One Chicago fans can hardly contain their excitement as Season 13 of Chicago P.D. rolls on through 2025.

