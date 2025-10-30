Jessy Schram Had a Totally Different Hair Color in Her 1st Chicago Med Season (PIC)

Chicago Med has officially been on air for 10 years, and a lot has changed since those early seasons of the series. One noticeable (but small) difference? When you take a look back at Jessy Schram's (Dr. Hannah Asher) first episodes in Season 5, she has a totally different hair color.

Asher's platinum blonde bob has become her signature, but when she first joined the team at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, the OBGYN was rocking light brown locks. In the time since, Asher has also gone through quite the lifestyle transformation compared to when we first met her.

Initially, the doctor was addicted to heroin and concealed her disease until she was caught by Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss). The two were in an on-and-off relationship throughout her recovery, eventually ending their relationship for good. Now? Asher is maintaining her sobriety and pregnant, expecting a baby with her friend Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber). Quite the turn of events.

Jessy Schram talks Asher's pregnancy and baby daddy reveal

When chatting with NBC Insider, Schram confessed that while she knew Asher was pregnant "before the masses and before a lot of our cast and crew," the reveal of Archer being her child's father came as a shock.

"I think Steven and I get very protective about the Hannah-Archer relationship because there is a such a deep love and there is such a great friendship," she told us, "but the great thing of being protective and having a showrunner that loves to talk things through creatively, [Allen MacDonald] really gave the space to trust that we’re still gonna keep a dynamic of love and respect, and it just doesn’t go off the walls from there… This is an exercise of trust going forward."

One aspect of Asher and Archer's new co-parenting relationship that's unavoidable is their age gap, with at least a 20 year age difference. Weber told NBC Insider that he was slightly "tweaked" when he first found out his character would be a dad once again, but he grew to appreciate the acting challenge.

"He’s conflicted. Because both he and Hannah have worked to develop something that is rare for both of them, which is a safe, trusting relationship where they can be vulnerable with each other," he explained. "They both have a degree of trauma in their lives, and it’s hard to trust love. And this situation is arguably the greatest expression of that love, and it’s a huge challenge to them."

As for what's next with Asher this season, the actress also opened up about what fans can expect.

"I feel like with this pregnancy this year, we get to go a lot more into her internal life, as opposed to what she's doing for others or what she's trying to prove. I think she's proving a lot for herself right now," she said.