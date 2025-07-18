Asher HaVon Performs "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston | The Voice Finale | NBC

Asher HaVon Performs "I Will Always Love You" by Whitney Houston | The Voice Finale | NBC

Asher HaVon's "I Will Always Love You" Cover Is a Showcase of Otherworldly Power

It was a stunning finale performance to an unforgettable season. An exclamation mark, if you will, on Asher HaVon's journey on The Voice.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on NBC and Peacock.

What are we talking about? Oh nothing, just HaVon's breathtaking performance of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" during the Voice Season 25 Finale in May 2024. Just hours before being crowned the winner of The Voice, the Alabama native reminded viewers, Coaches, and voters at home who deserved to win with a rendition that showcased the star's out-of-this-world vocal power. (The full performance is embedded above.)

Backed by an orchestra (and a saxophonist), HaVon rocked the Voice stage from beginning to end, unafraid of the song's iconic high notes.

HaVon has a voice that can stop you in your tracks, and it was never better experienced than during this incredible performance.

Asher HaVon appears on The Voice Season 26 Episode 19B "Live Finale Part 2”. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

"I had been asking for 'I Will Always Love You' since I got on the show," HaVon told NBC Insider. "I just believe… it was the right time to give me that song."

On working with his Coach Reba McEntire on the performance, HaVon said, "I think I was excited like a bucking horse, so I went in, 'And IIIIIII.....' And she went, 'Wait, wait, wait! Let's slow down. Tell the story of the song.' And so she made the right decision to give me these songs, for sure."

What to know about "I Will Always Love You"

Initially written in 1973 by the legendary Dolly Parton, "I Will Always Love You" quickly became a hit for the country music pioneer, topping out at the number-53 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1982, nearly a decade after its release.

It wasn't until years later that the song gained popularity, thanks to Whitney Houston's rendition of the track.

RELATED: Hear Carrie Underwood & Dolly Parton's Breathtaking "I Will Always Love You" Duet

Houston released her version of "I Will Always Love You" on November 2, 1992, as part of the official soundtrack for the film The Bodyguard. Houston's version earned the artist three Grammys at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards, including the awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female.

"I Will Always Love You" became Houston's most successful song, claiming the number-one position on the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive 14 weeks.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson's "I Will Always Love You" Cover Brought Whitney Houston to Her Feet

Countless other cover versions of the song exist, with Kelly Clarkson including her version of "I Will Always Love You" during one of her 2025 Las Vegas residency shows.