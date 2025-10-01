We Finally Know Asher's Baby Daddy on Chicago Med — and He May Surprise You (RECAP)

Asher Tells Her Sister She Had to Give Her a Hysterectomy | Chicago Med | NBC

Ever since Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) revealed she was pregnant, Chicago Med fans have been reeling to learn who the father of the child is, and the Season 11 premiere ("All Falls Down") wasted no time delivering answers.

While some thought Hannah may have gotten pregnant by her ex-boyfriend Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell), after she visited Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) in Season 10's final moments, the identity of the father was left dangling. But Season 11's premiere picks up moments after that finale with Hannah apologizing to Archer for paying him a house visit so late. Season 10 viewers will recall that this wasn't the first time Hannah visited Archer at home late at night — and it seems like Hannah's previous visit was particularly fruitful.

"I'm pregnant," Hannah said, jumping straight to the point.

"You're pregnant?" Archer asked, stunned.

"And, it's yours," Hannah confirmed, setting the stage for an emotionally-charged Season 11 premiere of Chicago Med.

Weber opened up to NBC Insider about his feelings on this latest development in his fictional counterpart's life.

"He’s conflicted because both he and Hannah have worked to develop something that is rare for both of them, which is a safe, trusting, relationship where they can be vulnerable with each other," the actor tells us. "They both have a degree of trauma in their lives, and it’s hard to trust love, and this situation is arguably the greatest expression of that love and it’s a huge challenge to them. It’s also a challenge to him physically... about his vanity and about the fact that at this age, it’s really hard."

Dr. Hannah Asher's baby daddy Dr. Dean Archer is "all in"

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) appear on Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 1 "We All Fall Down". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Archer admitted that he guessed Hannah's pregnancy made sense after their previous rendezvous at his house, finally confronting the elephant in the room.

"You're going to have the baby?" Archer asked before Hannah confirmed her plans to raise the child on her own.

"But I need you to know, Dean, that I don't expect anything from you," Hannah clarified.

"What does that mean?" a hurt Archer asked.

"You know, if you're past this, I can do this alone," Hannah stumbled nervously. "There would be no hard feelings."

"I'm not past wanting to be the father of my child," Archer corrected. "I just need to absolutely know that this is what you wanna do."

Hannah confessed that she wanted to be a mother, but she didn't view it as an option when she was still battling addiction. Now, with enough years of sobriety and the confidence Archer helped instill, Hannah finally felt it was in her cards.

"Whatever you need, I'm in, OK?" Archer said proudly.

Hannah was emotional as she pulled Archer in for a hug. "Just two friends having a baby," Hannah cooed, getting a nervous look from Archer.

Hannah struggled to tell Dr. Mitch Ripley and her Gaffney friends

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) appears on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 20 "The Invisible Hand"; Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appears on Chicago Med Season 10 Episode 22 "...Don't You Cry"; Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) appears on Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 1 "We All Fall Down". Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC; Lori Allen/NBC

Despite the parents' camaraderie, Hannah found herself dragging her feet about announcing the pregnancy at Gaffney. Archer caught on to her hesitant nervousness, whispering to Hannah at the nurses station that if people knew she was three months along, she wouldn't have to hide anything.

After Hannah reassured Archer that she would break the news soon, he grumbled about the baby daddy growing "impatient." Meanwhile, Nurse Trini (Marie Tredway) overheard Archer and Hannah's conversation, and rumors travel fast at Gaffney. Later, after running into Dr. Mitch Ripley, Trini couldn't contain her excitement, congratulating Mitch on what she assumed was his and Hannah's baby news.

“Hannah is pregnant?" a gobsmacked Mitch asked, leading Trini to panic and flee. But this wasn't over. Mitch later cornered Hannah in the elevator, confronting her about the hidden pregnancy.

"How could you not tell me?" Mitch snapped. "I mean, I know we're probably never going to get together again, but I certainly had a right to know."

"Mitch, it's not yours," Hannah interrupted, a tough pill for him to swallow. Hannah explained that it was Archer's baby and that it all transpired after her breakup with Mitch. Once she revealed they planned to co-parent the child together, Ripley stopped her, claiming it wasn't his business.

"You're angry," Hannah said.

"I'm not, it's just for a few hours, I thought I was going to be a father," Mitch admitted tearfully. "And no matter what that looked like for you and me, it surprised me how much I really wanted to be one."

Hannah Asher admitted to Archer that she's "terrified" to become a mom

Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) appears in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 8. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

After the cat was out of the bag, it didn't take long for Archer to hear rumors about Hannah and Ripley having a baby together, leading him to bring it up to Hannah in the break room. Hannah revealed that she told Mitch everything.

"I couldn't notice you only came clean with Ripley when cornered," Archer said, asking if Hannah was uncomfortable having a child with someone so many years her senior. "Why did you take so long to tell anyone?"

Hannah admitted she was terrified. Between her sister's bitterness, Mitch's heartbreak, and the general anxiety of becoming a mom, Hannah was feeling the pressure. Archer admitted he had his fair share of doubts as a senior dad-to-be, as well. Hannah shrugged that by telling people about the pregnancy, it would become more real, prompting Archer to kindly remind her that it was already.

"I'm feeling that more every day," Hannah smiled.

"You know what? Forget about telling anyone else the truth," Archer shrugged lovingly. "Be a lot more fun watching people slowly trying to figure it out."

Follow along to Hannah's baby journey by watching Season 11 of Chicago Med on Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.