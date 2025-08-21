Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop's First Day on Set | The Voice | NBC

Bublé, Niall, Reba and Snoop's First Day on Set | The Voice | NBC

This Artist on The Voice Says She Knows Where Niall Horan's "Birthmarks" Are

The Season 28 premiere of The Voice is just weeks away, and fans are getting amped.

How to Watch Watch Season 28 of The Voice on Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

A new teaser for the season that dropped in August confirms viewers are in for a fun ride. Coaches Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg have great chemistry, and the Artists are bringing the energy.

In the case of one Artist, it may be too much energy. Watch the preview, below, and you'll see a singer we meet this season make her Niall fandom known in the most hilarious way.

"Niall!" the Artist in question shouts from the stage. "I know where you have birthmarks!"

Now, that's a super-fan. Horan's reaction to hearing this was priceless. Of course, as a former One Direction member, he's probably used to comments like this.

RELATED: Young Niall Horan Poses with His "Hero" Michael Bublé at an Airport in Unearthed Photo

RELATED: Reba McEntire Recorded a Hilarious Video on Niall Horan's Phone: "Oh, This Is Fun!"

Other highlights from this new preview: Michael Bublé flashing his now-infamous Reba-inspired socks, Snoop Dogg and McEntire mimicking facial expressions, and Horan being put in a hockey-style penalty box for "looking too good."

"We're taking prime time to a new level," Horan said.

Indeed! The Voice Season 28 premieres Monday, September 22 at 8/7c on NBC. Episodes stream next day on Peacock.

The Voice Season 28 premieres this fall on NBC

Niall Horan during The Voice "The Playoffs Part 3" Episode 2419. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Yes, Bublé, Horan, Snoop Dogg, and McEntire will all return to their Coach Chairs in Season 28. Carson Daly also returns as host of the singing competition series, a position he's had since Season 1.

During a 2021 feature for TODAY, Daly revealed how much he enjoys steering the ship every episode on The Voice.

"I love being, like, literally their host," he explained. "Being on television is my least favorite part of it all, but kind of being the ambassador of the show to the families and making sure that they're comfortable, and I think you see that during the Auditions."

As it turns out, Daly feels every dramatic moment the Artists do — and he wouldn't want it any other way.

"You know, I'm living and dying with them," he continued. "I'm just jumping up and down screaming when they get a chair to turn, and I'm giving hugs and handing Kleenex when they don't get on the show."