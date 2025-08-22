How Ariana Madix Says Love Island USA's Cast Left the Reunion: "They're All So..."

Ariana Madix Says the Islanders Don't Know What Time It Is in the Love Island Villa

The Love Island USA host told TODAY she was in "awe" of one moment in particular during the reunion.

As Andy Cohen put it, Love Island USA reunions are "no joke" and, from what we've seen so far, the Watch What Happens Live host wasn't kidding.

The first look at the Season 7 reunion revealed that the Islanders spoke their minds, shed a few tears, and were left in shock by some "unseen, extended" footage Love Island fans have been begging to see. So how did the cast leave the reunion after it was all put on the table? Ariana Madix, who co-hosted the reunion with Cohen, delivered a perhaps unexpected update.

Ariana Madix reveals the Love Island USA Season 7 cast left the reunion in "good spirits"

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion trailer revealed that the Islanders had a lot to talk about. But, according to Madix, it sounds like they were able to get a lot off their chests.

"I think they left [the reunion] in good spirits," Madix told TODAY in an August 22 interview. "There were a lot of things that I think a lot of them wanted to be able to express to each other — whether that was something that worked toward a resolution either way. Whether, like, we’ll be friends now, or OK, maybe it’s better off as not. I think that was important for them to be able to sit there, have that conversation and be able to move forward from there, and they all seem in great spirits."

Madix also applauded the cast's ability to explain their feelings. "They’re all so good at expressing how they feel about difficult topics," she told TODAY. "And that is something that I admire about them so much, because when I was that age, I don’t think I had that. I even still struggle to have that ability. And I really look up to them in that way."

"I think there was a moment where Olandria and Chelley were expressing how they felt about something, and I just was in such awe of their ability to speak about their feelings so beautifully and clearly," Madix continued. "I struggle with that, so I always just find that very admirable."

