Ariana Madix Just Debuted Dramatic Jet-Black Hair on Love Island

It's official: Ariana Madix has taken a turn to the dark side on Love Island USA.

We're referring to her hair color, of course.

Jaws dropped in June as the Vanderpump Rules alum resumed her hosting duties during Love Island USA Episode 9 and debuted a stunning jet-black hairstyle.

RELATED: From Love Island to Destination X, Meet Globe-Trotting JaNa Craig: "Little Does Everyone Know..."

"I'm definitely feeling a bit naughty tonight," Madix confessed as she spoke to the contestants for the first time that day.

While generally known for her beachy blonde hair, the 39-year-old proved with this new look that she can rock any shade. Of course, Madix couldn't have pulled off such an epic transformation on her own. She had some help. In a June 12 Instagram post, Madix credited the team responsible for the new look.

RELATED: Love Island: Beyond the Villa's Premiere Date Is Here with a Bombshell Trailer

"Moment on the Dark Side," reads the caption, which accompanied a close-up view of Madix's darkened hair.

Check out Love Island USA on Peacock now!

Ariana Madix talks Love Island USA

Ariana Madix posts a selfie to her Instagram account. Photo: Ariana Madix/ Instagram

Love Island USA Season 7 is in full swing, and Madix has high hopes for another unpredictable and dramatic season. Specifically, she's giddy to see some playful "chaos" as well as more friendships forged in the villa.

In an interview with Decider in May, the longtime reality TV star manifested an action-packed season. (Spoiler alert: so far, so good.)

RELATED: An Update on Love Island USA's JaNa and Kenny — and If They're Still Together

"Maybe we have some chaos, maybe we have beautiful friendships as well as we had last season, and hopefully some beautiful, successful love stories," she explained. "I feel like that's the trifecta of things that makes me love Love Island."

When asked if Madix had any advice for couples who make it out of Love Island with a rock-solid relationship, the star didn't mince words.

RELATED: Is Love Island USA Filmed in Real-Time? The Schedule Is Wild (DETAILS)

"I think that as long as they continue to remain themselves — they're so good at being so true to themselves last season on Love Island — this is obviously a different setting [in Season 7]... it's just a different environment, but I think that as long as they stick to that and be really themselves, I think that's why we all fall in love with them," she said.