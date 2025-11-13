Ariana Grande's Singapore Wicked Premiere Look Was a Sparkly Audrey Hepburn Dream

Wicked Cast Plays "Who's Most Likely to Steal from Set?" | Wicked: One Wonderful Night | NBC

Ariana Grande was invoking major Audrey Hepburn vibes on the red carpet in Singapore.

On November 13, the 32-year-old attended the Asia-Pacific premiere of Wicked: For Good — and looked stunning — equal parts sparkly and elegant with plenty of Hepburn inspiration to boot. Grande wore a whimsical Thome Browne off-the-shoulder gown that turned heads, and her side-swept bangs were straight out of a Hepburn film.

The Wicked: For Good star looked confident and gorgeous ahead of the film's U.S. nationwide theatrical release on November 21. It was yet another instantly iconic look from Grande that fans will never forget!

Ariana Grande attends the "Wicked: For Good" Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

It looks like the star, who has introduced Glinda to a new generation, is ready for Wicked: For Good — are you?

For fans looking to get into the proper Wicked mood, the best way to prepare for Wicked: For Good is to watch the special television event Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Peacock and catch an airing of the first Wicked film on November 19 at 8/7c on NBC.

Ariana Grande speaks about the "best moment of her life" on the Wicked set

As it turns out, one of the best moments of Grande's life took place in the middle of filming the Wicked films alongside co-star Cynthia Erivo.

During a TODAY interview with Sheinelle Jones that aired on November 12, Grande shared a story about how her friend tends to show her appreciation in a unique manner, verbally.

"I'll never forget when you yelled 'WHAT!' in the middle of a take when we were filming the second movie," Grande told Erivo, who immediately burst out laughing. "'Cause she likes something that I did vocally, and I was like, 'This is the best day of my life.' It was really funny; that was a good one."

Ariana Grande attends the "Wicked: For Good" Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. Photo: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Erivo didn't deny reacting in that way — she can't help but let out an excited yelp whenever her friend blows her away during filming.

"I don't know how to contain it," Erivo explained. "If she does something I really like, I verbally have to express myself."

"It was the best moment of my life," Grande admitted.

The exchange was another example of the incredible bond that exists between the two talented women.