Ariana Grande Fittingly Put a Sparkly Crown on One of Her New Wicked Perfumes

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

You bet, we're spraying on our favorite character scent when we see Wicked: For Good on Nov. 21!

With the magical debut of the full, final trailer for Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good, the excitement for director Jon M. Chu's conclusion to his two-part film adaptation of the Wicked stage musical is officially off the charts.

In theaters beginning November 21, Wicked: For Good picks up where the last film left off, after "Defying Gravity" when Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) dramatically part ways in Emerald City to pursue their separate destinies. In the meantime, fans can look forward to a robust push with the whole cast, the November 6 two-hour Wicked: For Good special on NBC, and an abundance of new Wicked merch to sate every fan interest.

RELATED: Dorothy Finally Arrives in Oz in Breathtaking Final Trailer for Wicked: For Good (WATCH)

For example, Ariana Grande Fragrances just announced two new Wicked themed, limited edition perfumes inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. Want to smell positively Ozian? Find out more below.

What are the Ariana Grande Fragrances x Wicked: For Good collab perfumes?

Wicked for Good & Ariana Grande Fragrances perfume collaboration. Photo: Universal Studios

Along with being an actress, performer and singer, Ariana Grande is a businesswoman with her own record label, and beauty companies such as r.e.m. beauty and Ariana Grande Fragrances. She got into the scent game in 2015 with her debut fragrance, “ARI by Ariana Grande.” In the last decade, she's released over a dozen new perfumes and won several Fragrance Foundation Awards.

RELATED: Ariande Grande Belting "99 Problems" Like a Broadway Tune Is a Vocal Magic Act

This fall in conjunction with the release of Wicked: For Good, she's releasing two limited-edition perfumes: Elphaba Enchanted by Ariana Grande Fragrances and Glinda Bubbly Pink by Ariana Grande Fragrances. Each comes in a specially-designed bottle in the color that represents each character. The Glinda bottle features a very Glinda rose-gold colored crown topper just like the character wears in the films. And the Elphaba bottle is more minimalist in design with an asymmetrical black topper that evokes the silhouette of Elphaba's signature witch hat.

What do Elphaba Enchanted and Glinda Bubbly Pink smell like?

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

Per the official website, each perfume is distinct and best matches the personalities of each character. Glinda Bubbly Pink has a "sugar spun" tone featuring top notes of pink sparkle apple, blush nectarine, pink pepper heart, charming princess tulip, and dewy Peony, with undertones of cedar wood, sandalwood and sugared musks.

Elphaba Enchanted is more of a "tribute to the forest" with top notes of green apple, freesia, and black plum, with base notes of Oudwood, oak moss, and vanilla elixir.

Where can you purchase the Wicked: For Good limited edition perfumes?

Elphaba Enchanted by Ariana Grande Fragrances and Glinda Bubbly Pink by Ariana Grande Fragrances will be available through her online store or at retail partners around the globe. Check the websites or your local beauty stores for updated information.

Wicked: For Good flies into theaters everywhere Friday, November 21; check out the official movie site here.