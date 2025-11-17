Thrillifying: Ariana Grande Is Hosting SNL's Christmas Show with Musical Guest Cher

Wicked Cast Plays "Who's Most Likely to Steal from Set?" | Wicked: One Wonderful Night | NBC

We're getting a celebration the Oz way for the holidays this year as the Wicked: For Good star hosts for her third time — and Cher returns for her second.

Ariana Grande is heading back to Saturday Night Live, thank goodness!

The Wicked: For Good star will close out the first half of Season 51 when she hosts on December 20 with another iconic Musical Guest: The one and only Cher.

This will be Grande's third time as Host. She most recently hosted in Season 50 with Musical Guest Stevie Nicks, and gave us banger sketch after banger sketch. The pop star and Academy Award-nominated actress starred in three of last season's most-watched sketches and sang a scary new tune in the short "My Best Friend's House." She even kissed Bowen Yang while doing an impression of her own mother, proving once again that she's an incredibly reliable choice for Host.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21

Cher last performed as SNL Musical Guest in 1987

Cher has only previously appeared on SNL twice. The Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy winner performed as Musical Guest on November 21, 1987, and made a cameo on "Weekend Update" in 1992.

The Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning singer and actress made her grand return to the series for SNL50. She performed "If I Could Turn Back Time" at SNL: The Homecoming Concert, with cast member Sarah Sherman seen sobbing in the audience. Now, she's back to celebrate the holidays, and we're hoping for a mix of old hits and new bops from her 2023 Christmas album, Christmas.

Cher: The Memoir, is currently out in paperback.

November 16 - 19 is Wicked Week on The Tonight Show

Can't wait till December 20 to see Grande on NBC? You're in luck! She's joining her co-stars for Wicked Week on The Tonight Show as we count down the days until Wicked: For Good hits theaters. She sits down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon on November 18, though just may appear in fun features throughout the week.

Cynthia Erivo will be Fallon's guest on November 17, and Michelle Yeoh will be the guest on November 19. Early screenings begin as soon as Wednesday night, so get your tickets ASAP.

The next Host of SNL is Melissa McCarthy, who takes the stage on December 6 with Musical Guest Dijon.