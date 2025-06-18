Ariana Grande Sang a Catchy, Grisly Tune in SNL's "My Best Friend's House" Short

The more times you watch Saturday Night Live's "My Best Friend's House," the more horrifying details you'll start to notice.

When Ariana Grande hosted Season 50, Episode 3 on October 12, 2024, she starred in what became one of the most-watched pretaped sketches of the season. It's hilarious and spine-chilling at the same time, and Grande's extremely catchy song is the cherry on top.

The Wicked: For Good star plays a girl named Katie. As Katie waits for her best friend Hannah (Chloe Fineman) to finish showering, she roams past a home video collection to sing about how much she loves the home's smells, including scented candles, her friend's father's home cooking, and the harsh cleaners they use that "my family never would."

Soon, Katie's song is interrupted by a policeman (Devon Walker) informing her that she can't enter the house, because ... it's an active crime scene. Hannah's dad is actually the Crossword Killer.

Grande (and the house's furniture) continue to sing as she confronts all of the obvious clues she missed in the once-happy home. Even the shaker she's been using is taken as evidence because, "Oh my god, it was full of teeth."

The best twist of all comes in the final line, which Day says as his character is led through the house in handcuffs: "The furniture made me do it! She can hear them singing too. She has the darkness too!"

"My Best Friend's House" was written by Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo and Ceara O'Sullivan

Part of Dan Bulla's "Midnight Matinee" collection of SNL shorts, "My Best Friend's House" reveals new details with every watch. Clues evident from the very start of the sketch include the labels on the videotapes and a shot of Day in the background with a chainsaw. In retrospect, the head (of Sarah Sherman) is even visible in the fridge when she first opens it for a snack.

Ariana Grande during the "My Best Friend's House" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 03 on Saturday, October 12, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The sneakiest clue of all is in the very first shot of the video, where you can barely read that the license plate of the car in front of the house reads "XWRDKL3R." It's a dumb license plate to choose as a serial killer hiding from the law, but a very fun easter egg to notice after learning of his crimes.

Ariana Grande's "My Best Friend's House" lyrics

Written by Dan Bulla, Steven Castillo, and Ceara Jane O'Sullivan

Right when I step inside I notice it

The smell of my best friend's house

I walk around and get a whiff of the cinnamon candles

And the pillows and the couch

Her older brother uses spray-on deodorant

If I smell it twenty years from now, it'll take me right back to this moment

And her father really likes to cook, so it always smells good

And her family uses cleaning stuff that my family never would

Oh, I love the smell of my best friend's house

Smell of my best friend's house, I really love it

The smell of my best friend's house

I love that whoa-oh smell of my best friend's house

I really love it, the smell of my best friend's house

I love that, whoa-oh

We play music on her headphones, it's the best I've ever heard

And her dad's obsessed with crosswords, he's kind of a nerd

(Guilty)

They have a bunch of movies that my house doesn't have

And her parents are divorced, so they have the best snacks

Mm, I love, I really do love the smell of my best friend's house

Smell of my best friend's house

I really love it, the smell of my best friend's house

I love that whoa-oh smell of my best friend's house

I really love it, the smell—

I guess I may have missed some pretty big red flags

When I was over at my best friend's house

(Yes, you did!)

But now I know what the deodorant and the candles and that bucket of lye were all about

(Kinda sus!)

And sure, I never took a close look at the tapes

Or wondered why her dad was burnin' wallets in the fireplace

And yeah, the fridge was stuffed with food, just like I said

But I think the snacks distracted me from the frozen human head

I swear I never really noticed anything weird about my best friend's house



The smell of my best friend's house

I never noticed the smell of my best friend's house

There were drains in the living room

The smell of my best friend's house

Hey, why'd you take my shaker?

The smell of my best friend's house

Oh my god, it was full of teeth

My best friend's house

Watch "My Best Friend's House" from Season 50, Episode 3, above, and stream every episode of SNL on Peacock.