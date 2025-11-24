Will Domingo Return in Ariana Grande's Upcoming SNL Episode? The Wicked Star Weighs In

Fans of SNL's Domingo may want to sit down for this news.

It appears the viral Season 50 Saturday Night Live character has passed, or at least Ariana Grande thinks so. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the Wicked: For Good star was asked if Domingo might return, since she helped bring the now iconic character to life when she hosted for her second time in Season 50.

"Oh, I think...he's been really busy," she joked. "I think Domingo is dead."

Grande starred in the very first Domingo sketch in October 2024, written by Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara Jane O'Sullivan. It introduced the Marcello Hernández character with a parody of Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso." Grande played one of the bridesmaids at the wedding of Kelsey (Chloe Fineman) and Matt (Andrew Dismukes), and she led a pitch-imperfect recreation of one of the cringiest kinds of bridesmaid performances at weddings.

Ariana Grande starred in the first Domingo sketch in Season 50

Kelsey's pals used the song to describe the bride's pre-wedding indiscretions before we met Domingo himself. Domingo went on to show up at two more milestones in Kelsey's life in Season 50 and the anniversary special, then popped up again when Carpenter hosted on October 18.

Over the course of the four sketches, Domingo and his brothers (Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny) have seduced Kelsey, Matt, and Kelsey's parents, and Domingo has even brought into question the identity of the father of Kelsey's twins.

Domingo: Bridesmaid Speech

Grande kicked off the series with a parody of Carpenter's song, and Carpenter got to bring things full circle with a parody of Wicked's "Defying Gravity" during SNL50.

Domingo may now be dead, but he lived a long, eventful life, and maybe now Kelsey and Matt can live their lives in peace. Then again...you can never rule out a sketch featuring Domingo's resurrection.

Ariana Grande is "excited" to join the SNL cast for Season 51's Christmas show on December 20

There will be plenty of other reasons to celebrate when Grande returns to Studio 8H for the final episode of 2025, hosting for her third time.

Not only is it the holiday season, but Wicked: For Good will have been out for nearly a month, and the Musical Guest is none other than Cher. Cher hasn't performed as Musical Guest since 1987. DJ, play a Christmas song!

Ariana Grande, Andrew Dismukes, Maya Rudolph, and Andy Samberg in the "Castrati" sketch on Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 03 on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

"I'm so excited," Grande told Fallon.

"I didn't know it was going to be her until like two days before [it was announced], and I found out and I almost passed out. I had no idea what to do. What an honor," she continued. "She hasn't done the show in a long time, either. She's the icon."

"The current cast, everyone is so brilliant," Grande said. "I mean, Ashley Padilla, and I love James [Austin Johnson]. I love Andrew [Dismukes], I love everyone there so much."