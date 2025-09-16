Ariande Grande Belting "99 Problems" Like a Broadway Tune Is a Vocal Magic Act

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Wicked: For Good star is wildly impressive in this throwback performance from Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

Any song can become a Broadway showstopper in the hands of Ariana Grande.

The Wicked: For Good star has frequently proven her ability to sing just about anything, from a bop about her best friend's (murder) house to an operatic version of "Once Upon a Dream." In 2013, when she was barely 20, Grande joined then-Late Night Host Jimmy Fallon at the piano for musical game: turning rap hits into show tunes.

First, Grande crooned Jay-Z's "99 Problems" like it was made for the theatre, belted Cypress Hill's "Insane in the Brain" with ease, and turned Macklemore's "Thrift Shop" into a bouncy bop. It's all so effortless, it almost makes you wonder why Grande hasn't starred in a jukebox hip-hop musical in the 12 years since this performance.

Ariana Grande transformed "Insane in the Membrane" into a show tune on her second Jimmy Fallon appearance

If you can tear your eyes away from Grande for a moment, you'll notice Fallon sporting a shiny long blond wig as he sits at the piano. At around the 1:39 mark, he dramatically tosses his hair, and you can almost imagine him whispering "Toss toss" as he does it. We're not saying Wicked's G(a)linda Upland stole her signature move from Fallon, nor are we saying Fallon stole it from the Broadway show. What we are saying is that maybe Fallon's alter ego could be G(a)linda's next new makeover project.

Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande sing Broadway versions of rap songs on The Tonight Show on September 06, 2013. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Revisit Ariana Grande's musical and comedy skills ahead of Wicked: For Good

This is certainly not the first time Grande has shown off her famous pipes and genre-bending skills on The Tonight Show. In 2015, she sang "Mary Had a Little Lamb" as Britney Spears for the "Wheel of Musical Impressions," and she transformed Drake's "God's Plan" into a '90s diva ballad in a 2018 "Musical Genre Challenge."

On Saturday Night Live, she's demonstrated her incredible knack for impressions, musical and non-musical. Her Celine Dion is to die for, her Jennifer Lawrence is freakishly uncanny, and her Jennifer Coolidge will make you want a hot dog real bad. Grande's ep featured three of Season 50's most watched sketches, including "Castrati" with Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph.

Stream Ariana Grande's Season 50 episode on Peacock anytime, and watch her return as Glinda when Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21.